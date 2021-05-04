Police want apology from Rock Island alderman who called cops 'agents of state violence'

"It makes us sad to think a Rock Island elected official feels that using such language, in such a public forum, is a meaningful use of his political platform. Alderman Parker owes the members of the Rock Island Police Department and the citizens of Rock Island an apology and retraction."

Mayor Mike Thoms said Tuesday he also was disappointed with Parker's comments.

"I think it was very unprofessional and hurtful; I was angered by Dylan's comments," Thoms said. "City council and the mayor should stand behind any department in the city and be supportive of the police department. (The shooting) was all found to be justified and we should not be critical of the event. We should defend the police department for doing a fine job.

"There were a number of people also angry with Dylan."

Thoms said a few residents have contacted him and demanded Parker's resignation from city council, but added he will not ask Parker to resign.

Thoms confirmed the city and police department does not have a foot pursuit policy in place, but that it does have a policy regarding vehicle pursuits. He said if a foot pursuit policy study is done, it should be conducted by an independent, third party.