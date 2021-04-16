Port Byron mayor under fire for using village newsletter as part of re-election campaign

Guardia also confirmed that village staff assembled the newsletters during working hours and mailed them, adding, "Payroll is from general funds and not directly tagged from taxes," and "No funds directly tied to (the) newsletter are from taxes."

However, the general fund for any municipality is financed through taxes. Sales taxes, food and beverage taxes, state income taxes, local use taxes, utility and telephone taxes, are just some of the revenue sources that go into a general fund.

It is unknown how much it cost to print the village newsletters.

Peterson said Friday he was "surprised" the newsletter was an issue and saw no problem using village funds to remind residents he was running for re-election.

"If this (newsletter) was a campaign effort, I don't know," Peterson said. "I don't know what else to do but to say hey, these are the accomplishments that the village did here recently. And whether it's the fact we haven't raised taxes in four years — we just did our budget for the fiscal year coming up, and (have) no new taxes.

"If people interpret that as a campaign issue, that's petty politics," he said. "That's just crabbing on the news of the day. I can't control that. The newsletter is to inform residents, and it will continue.