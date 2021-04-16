Port Byron mayor under fire for using village newsletter as part of re-election campaign

Port Byron Mayor Bruce Peterson is facing allegations of election interference after he used village funds to send out a newsletter reminding residents he was running for re-election and promoted several of his accomplishments over the past four years.
The front of Port Byron's April newsletter features a column titled, "From the mayor's desk," next to a photo of Peterson who wrote, "Serving as mayor these past four years, I want to personally thank the great office staff, trustees and volunteers. We have accomplished much and have greatly improved our finances as a village.
"I am anxious to resume that success; the potential for Port Byron has never looked better," Peterson wrote. "I have continued to work with local businesses to help them get back on their feet during this difficult time. I am convinced the village has unlimited opportunities in 2021, and as a team, working together, we can accomplish even more.
"I want to lead the efforts by the board and staff the next four years. I am running for re-election!"
Peterson lost to challenger Barbara Cray by 18 votes in the April 6 municipal election: 136 residents voted for Cray to 118 for Peterson. Cray served as village clerk from 2013 to 2015 and then again from 2017 to 2019, when she resigned. Cray also served as village treasurer and has served on the village economic development committee.
Matt Dietrich, public information officer for the Illinois State Board of Elections, said a first offense charge of election interference is a Class B misdemeanor.
"It could be a problem if that newsletter is paid for with taxpayer funds," Dietrich said. "Probably, that would be a violation of something in the (village) code as well. The state's attorney would need to take some sort of action or the (village) would need to take some type of action.
"Technically, someone could file a complaint with (the ISBE) alleging there had been a violation of the statute that forbids this and it would go through our hearing process and then ultimately our board would decide whether that complaint is filed on justifiable grounds.
"But typically, it would go to the county state's attorney," Dietrich said. "Only state's attorneys can prosecute for a misdemeanor, or the attorney general."
According to Illinois statute 10 ILCS 5/9-25.1, "No public funds shall be used to urge any elector to vote for or against any candidate or proposition, or be appropriated for political or campaign purposes to any candidate or political organization."
According to an email from Port Byron Deputy Village Clerk Kristie Guardia, postage in the amount of $331 was used from the village's general fund to mail the newsletters, but said, "Postage is not directly from taxes."
Guardia also confirmed that village staff assembled the newsletters during working hours and mailed them, adding, "Payroll is from general funds and not directly tagged from taxes," and "No funds directly tied to (the) newsletter are from taxes."
However, the general fund for any municipality is financed through taxes. Sales taxes, food and beverage taxes, state income taxes, local use taxes, utility and telephone taxes, are just some of the revenue sources that go into a general fund.
It is unknown how much it cost to print the village newsletters.
Peterson said Friday he was "surprised" the newsletter was an issue and saw no problem using village funds to remind residents he was running for re-election.
"If this (newsletter) was a campaign effort, I don't know," Peterson said. "I don't know what else to do but to say hey, these are the accomplishments that the village did here recently. And whether it's the fact we haven't raised taxes in four years — we just did our budget for the fiscal year coming up, and (have) no new taxes.
"If people interpret that as a campaign issue, that's petty politics," he said. "That's just crabbing on the news of the day. I can't control that. The newsletter is to inform residents, and it will continue.
"No new taxes, we've gotten grants, we're doing developments, we kept the businesses open."
Peterson said he also sent out campaign letters at his own expense, but as of April 16, Peterson had not filed any campaign finance reports with the ISBE showing expenses, donations or in-kind expenses or contributions.
"It's unfair; there are always going to be negative individual do-gooders who find fault," Peterson said. "If the do-gooders of the community take it as a political gain for me, well that's too bad. You tell me how I could do a newsletter and get out the good news and stay clear of politics."
Village Trustee Brian Bitler defended Peterson, saying he has saved the village $16,000 by forfeiting his annual $4,000 mayor's salary over the last four years.
"You take the good with the bad; the guy doesn't take a salary," Bitler said. "The man doesn't take a salary and he does a lot of work."
Bitler said if Peterson is guilty of using taxpayer funds to promote his campaign, "it's probably not the right thing to do, but nobody's going to complain for what he's given this village. He was a very good mayor."