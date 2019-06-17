WHAT WE KNOW: Wayne Oney, chairman of the IRDC Committee, invited residents to come and discuss the problems and possible solutions, of flooding held prior to the village board’s Monday meeting; though he said water and sewer issues would not be placed on the committee agenda.
Because Mayor Peterson lives on North Shore Drive, it was necessary to get a legal opinion as to whether he can act as both a resident with opinions and a voting member of the Board of Trustees, to avoid possible conflict of interests.
WHAT IS NEW: After receiving a legal opinion from Kathleen Field Orr, Peterson decided to remove himself as a voting member of committee, TIF and village concerning flooding solution proposals.
Peterson helped facilitate discussion of the 20-some residents regarding water and sewer issues and provided handouts including: information provided by Darci Toppert Blackhawk Bank and Trust concerning Inspections on well and septics for a loan request; Illinois Residential Real Property Disclosure Reports by Quad City Realtors; 2019 TIF Taxes for North Shore Drive; Illinois Septic Codes; a letter of support written in 2012 by Ed Santarelli, Infrastructure Financial Assistance Section Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for the extension of water and sewer for the North Shore Drive and Elm Shore Drive areas and a TIF financial reconciliation.
Some of the questions and comments during the meeting included:
Residents Tim and Ann Art wanted to know what the village would pay and what residents would have to pay if a sewer and water system was put into their area. They understood it would be better to do both systems at the same time despite many residents having good wells.
Lee Ann Carlson was told that the present system in town was capable of adding the 45 homes that would be impacted.
Eric Sikkema told Bill Bishop that in the past, even with water hook-ups, residents could keep wells for garden purposes.
Oney told the residents that water and septic issues could not be put on the agenda in committee until next month. Fluhr added it would take at least three years to get a system in because of permits, easements and possible grants needed, even if it was started today.
Village Attorney Sarah Gorman said based on the legal opinion of Orr, she had no problem having Peterson work in the capacity of resident.
Oney explained that while the North Shore Drive Sewer and Water Main have been listed in the Village Capital Improvement Planning Document, the Document itself is a working document and nothing has been voted on.
WHAT IS NEXT: Water and septic issues will be on the agenda of the IRDC Committee Monday July 15, at 4 p.m. The committee will have to vote on recommendations to go before the trustees at the regular village meeting.
-- Deb Buttleman Malcolm, debmje@yahoo.com