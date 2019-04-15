WHAT WE KNOW: The village of Port Byron has a Capital Improvement Plan developed with the help of MSA, an engineering consulting firm. Over the last several years, the village has used the analysis to develop a variety of infrastructure projects including: water and sewer improvements, solar panels, new docks, roadway overlays and Cherry Street.
WHAT'S NEW: On Monday, MSA Project Engineer Jared Fluer and municipal adviser Greg Crowe presented an overview of the current Capital Improvement Plan with the following main takeaways: Loans and bonds will be necessary to complete all the projects identified within CIP; there are not adequate MFT funds or street funds available for street improvement needs; water and sewer accounts cannot currently absorb capital improvement costs; water and sewer utility fees should be reviewed annually to plan for rising operational and maintenance costs as well as capital projects; there is no current revenue source for stormwater utility improvements.
WHAT'S NEXT: A “working” planning document will be implemented. It will be reviewed and updated annually by Village Trustees.
— DEB BUTTLEMAN-MALCOLM/debmje@yahoo.com