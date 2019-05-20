DEB BUTTLEMAN MALCOM
WHAT WE KNOW: While the Village of Port Byron municipality did not have substantial damage from the flooding river, residents along North Shore Drive and several other streets in the village have septic and wells that were heavily impacted.
Since 2016, there have been several changes to the regulations from both the EPA and Scott County Health Department that apply to all residents whose properties are along the Mississippi River.
Also, many residents need to dispose of sandbags and have been exposed to contaminated river water.
WHAT IS NEW: Mayor Bruce Peterson is urging anyone from Port Byron who has substantial damage to go to Carbon Cliff Community Hall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today or Wednesday to meet with FEMA representatives to determine eligibility.
Peterson will hold a “Village Emergency Flood Impact informational meeting” at 2 p.m. May 28 in Port Byron Village Hall, 102 South Main St. Peterson says he will have a member of the Rock Island Health Department and a local Realtor present to answer questions. His staff will discuss possible service and utility options.
Eric Sikkema of Port Byron Public Works, addressed sandbag disposal in Port Byron.
“Sandbags with sand not touched by the river, the sand can go back to the pile. Sandbags touched by the river should be cut open and poured into the river. Empty bags should go in the garbage,” Sikkema said.
Peterson has arranged for Osco Pharmacy to hold a tetanus vaccination clinic at the Port Byron Farmers Market located at the Black Hawk Bank and Trust parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Those participating receive a 10% off coupon with each vaccine to save up to $20 on groceries.
“Vaccines are free on most insurances,” Peterson said.
WHAT IS NEXT: Peterson hopes to have plans and policy in place for future floods. He is looking for volunteers to serve on committees to research grants.