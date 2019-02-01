U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat and possible presidential candidate, is stopping in Clinton Saturday as he wraps up a three-day tour of the Hawkeye State.
A roundtable discussion with labor leaders is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Pangea International Academy, 400 N. Bluff, Clinton, and a meet-and-greet will follow, according to Brown’s campaign. Brown launched his campaign-style “Dignity of Work” tour earlier this week, visiting a handful of Iowa cities that included Waterloo, Perry, Cresco and Dubuque.
The meeting Saturday marks the tail end of the senator’s first visit to the first-in-the-nation caucus state, where Democrats have begun to flock in recent months as they explore their presidential ambitions. The event is open to the public.