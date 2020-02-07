Poulos appointed to police pension fund by Pritzker

Poulos said he was first notified about his appointment by a phone call from someone involved in the process and received an official letter a few days later.

He hopes consolidating the funds will trickle down into saving money for municipalities, which is the overall goal of the legislation.

"One of the most critical long-term challenges we face in Illinois is our underfunded local pension liabilities and the surging property tax burdens they create, which is why Republicans and Democrats alike supported this consolidation," Pritzker said in a release. "Moving forward, I’ve tasked these board members with moving quickly to begin this consolidation so that taxpayers and retirees can reap improved returns."

The consolidation is expected to produce improved returns of $820 million to $2.5 billion over the next five years.

"Initially I was not in favor because I thought the individual funds were doing well," Poulos said. "Going forward, I want to make sure we are doing this as efficiently as possible. The individual funds will still have to have their own actuary and attorney."

Poulos and the other interim trustees will oversee consolidation of local funds. Across the state, there are more than 400 police pension funds and more than 200 pension funds, Poulos said.