Kamala Harris, a Democratic candidate for president in 2020, will hold a Town Hall forum in Bettendorf on Sunday, Feb. 24.
The event will be at Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf, at 3 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 2 p.m.
Harris is the junior U.S. Senator for California and previously served as attorney general of California and district attorney of San Francisco.
She announced her presidential bid on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and participated in a CNN-televised Town Hall at Drake University a week later. The Bettendorf stop is her second trip to Iowa. She will spend Saturday, Feb. 23 in Central Iowa, according to her staff.