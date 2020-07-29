Pritzker puts new restrictions on Illinois athletics

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions for athletics in the state, including Illinois high school competition as well as youth and adult recreational sports.

“Whether this year is their first time on the court or it’s their senior season, this isn’t the news anyone wants to hear,’’ Pritzker said in announcing his decision Wednesday at a midday news conference.

“But with rising rates of spread of the virus, with rising positivity rates throughout Illinois and the United States, this is a situation where the toughest choice is also the safest one.’’

Pritzker’s announcement came two hours before the Illinois High School Association was set to announce plans for interscholastic athletics for the upcoming season.

The new guidelines categorize sports into three risk levels based on the amount of contact between athletes and their proximity during play.

In level one, only no-contact practices and training are allowed.

In level two, intra-team scrimmages are allowed with parental consent for minors but there can be no competitive play.

In level three, play is allowed in low-risk sports only.