Pritzker's graduated income tax proposal will be on Illinois ballots; businesses oppose it

In addition to choosing a president and other elected officials, Illinois voters will also vote whether to approve or reject changing the state's tax structure.
The Nov. 3 ballot will have an amendment to the state's Constitution allowing Illinois’ flat-rate income tax to be replaced with a graduated income tax, also called a "fair tax" by Democrats.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned heavily on changing the 4.5% flat tax to a graduated income tax, saying the state's current system unfairly taxes janitors and executives alike — regardless of income. During a statewide tour in March 2019 to promote the tax amendment, Pritzker told the Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times his plan will provide modest tax relief for about 97% of the population.
The proposal advanced to the Nov. 3 general election after winning the required three-fifths approval in the Illinois General Assembly during the Spring 2019 session.
Residents will be taxed based on their income and not across the board. Tax brackets will be established; those who make the most money will pay the most taxes and those who make the least, will pay the least.
According to rates negotiated by state lawmakers, those making between $10,000 and $100,000 would be taxed at 4.9%, and the rate would slightly increase to 4.95% for income between $100,001 and $250,000.
Those making between $250,001 and $750,000 will pay between 7.75% and 7.85%, depending on single or joint filing status. Single filers making more than $750,000 or joint filers making more than $1 million will pay a rate of 7.99%.
But not everyone supports the new tax system — bankers, business owners and business organizations say it will hurt job creation and the economy as a result. The Quad Cities Chamber recently surveyed business members on the proposed tax amendment, reporting 82% were opposed.
Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber, said the graduated tax amendment would increase the tax rate without providing much-needed tax relief to those who need it, and the amendment would put Illinois businesses and communities at a competitive disadvantage.
"Raising the corporate tax rate would be detrimental not just to Illinois businesses but to our region’s economy as well," Rumler said. "Many are already struggling with decreased revenues and increased expenses due to the pandemic. The timing of this measure could further strain these companies.
"Our Illinois businesses are hurting already, and this would be one more thing putting them at a competitive disadvantage. As the regional business voice serving the entire bi-state Quad-Cities region, our role is to elevate and amplify area business."
If the graduated income tax amendment passes, Illinois will join the District of Columbia and 32 other states that already have the tax structure in place. According to the United States Tax Administration, Illinois is one of nine remaining states that still uses a flat tax system. Seven states have no state income tax and two states tax only on dividends and interest income.
