Professor: Not having Iowa's voters providing initial scrutiny is a loss to process

WASHINGTON — Democrats have voted to remove Iowa as the lead-off state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024.

President Joe Biden says the dramatic shakeup, which he endorsed, will better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee’s rule-making arm made the move Friday to strip Iowa from the position it has held for five decades after technical meltdowns sparked chaos and marred results of the state’s 2020 caucus.

The move will still have to be approved by the full DNC in a vote likely early next year, but it will almost certainly follow the rule-making committee’s lead.

The shift will probably happen, but it was not guaranteed as of Friday, said Keith Boeckelman, a political science professor at Western Illinois University.

“I do think it’s likely to happen,” Boeckelman said.

Boeckelman said the Democrats have probably wanted to make the change for a while.

“I think what they would like to do is have a state go first that’s more diverse and Iowa’s not a particularly diverse state,” Boeckelman said.

What held them back before now was that when Iowa was still a competitive state for the Democrats, the party feared losing the state in the general election as a consequence of shifting its placement in the primary.

“But the way Iowa’s trending red – I mean by some accounts it's had the most dramatic shift toward the Republicans in recent elections of any state,” Boeckelman said. “They’re not worried about losing Iowa anymore because it’s already lost.”

Boeckelman also cited the problems with counting ballots in 2020.

“It took like a week,” Boeckelman said. “They weren’t sure who won. So I don’t think that helped either.”

Should the shift occur, changes during future election cycles would include candidates spending less time campaigning in Iowa.

The influx of people into Iowa because it is first in the primary has an impact on its economy, Boeckelman said. That positive financial impact will be less if Iowa is shifted to a later spot in the Democratic primary.

If Iowa’s placement is shifted, its future impact in the election cycle will depend on when its caucuses occur, Boeckelman said.

Iowa also has a reputation for taking its first-in-the-nation role very seriously by paying attention to the candidates and scrutinizing them carefully, Boeckelman said.

While it is true that Iowa is not a very diverse state, the process would also lose something by not having the state’s voters performing that initial scrutiny, Boeckelman said.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.