Those looking to buy and revamp a vacant house in Davenport could get some help from the city under a new program.

The City Council is considering putting $2.1 million from a property sale toward getting long-term vacant properties back in the hands of homeowners and on the tax rolls.

The city would match up to $100,000 in costs of purchasing or rehabbing a vacant home in the Gaines Street corridor as part of a program the city has dubbed Extreme DREAM.

"The thing we want to encourage is to dream big and not just make the house livable but really make it something that the other houses on the block now will look towards versus look away from," said Susanne Knutsen, Davenport's economic development manager and one of the architects of the program.

It's the third iteration of DREAM, which focuses on helping property owners rehab homes in historically disadvantaged central Davenport neighborhoods.

A city-compiled spreadsheet of addresses lists 32 potentially eligible properties, which must have severe code violations and have gone without city sanitary service for at least six months.

Many of those properties are boarded up with holes in the roof or internal walls, Knutsen said. In one, a family of raccoons took up residence.

The city was tasked with "what can we do to bring those properties back to life, understanding that it's a heavy lift?" Knutsen said. "It's not something that, frankly, the market can bear on its own because they are so far gone it's going to take a public-private partnership to get it done."

The City Council will vote next week on the program, which has received widespread praise from its members. So long as the council gives it the green light, applications are expected to go live in the days or weeks after, Knutsen said.

Applicants must provide:

A letter of intent to purchase the property, or the property deed itself.

Proof of available funds or ability to finance the project.

Overall design, scope, bids, and time frame.

"Demonstrated ability to complete a project of this scale."

DIY-ers beware. Knutsen said the scope of the projects would rise to the level of needing a general contractor or an entity who could oversee the project.

"It's not as simple as going in and replacing kitchen cabinets," Knutsen said. Oftentimes, it's full scale rewiring of the house to brand new. It's not just replacing the furnace — it's completely redoing the ductwork or changing over from, for example, an old octopus heating system to a much more modern system."

Knutsen fully expects to set aside $100,000 for each house because of the scope required to rehab it.

"We're not looking at trying to to get by inexpensively," Knutsen said. "We want these houses really done well and for the long term."

In an effort to encourage home ownership in the area, at the end of the project, the home must be owner-occupied for at least five years.

Knutsen said a covenant would be placed on the home that even if it were sold, if the home had not been owner-occupied for five years the grant recipient would have to pay a portion of the city's grant back.

"The council really wanted to focus in on pride of home ownership," Knutsen said.

Extreme DREAM would be funded by about a third of the city's $6 million sale of the downtown Heritage apartments in 2021. The rest of those funds have not yet been allocated, Knutsen said.

Previous iterations of DREAM set aside American Rescue Plan Act funds for homeowners and rental property owners to make exterior improvements to houses in central Davenport.

Ald. Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, who has studied vacant and abandoned housing for post-secondary education and runs a nonprofit that rehabs historic properties, said she's excited to see Extreme DREAM in action.

Meginnis hopes the program can serve as a model for other areas of the city and can mark a departure from an approach of cities acquiring and tearing down vacant properties in hopes a developer will build something from scratch.

"The focus has really been 'let's just tear these things down," Meginnis said. "That's a terrible long-term solution because things don't get built back. We have plenty of vacant lots in our neighborhood."