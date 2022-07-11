 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Progress Iowa director attends gun legislation celebration

Matt Sinovic, executive director of the liberal advocacy group Progress Iowa, attended the event on the White House lawn on Monday celebrating the legislation. 

Sinovic said the law was a huge achievement for gun policy, but he’s hoping for more action in the future, including expanding universal background checks and banning assault weapons. 

“There was a very striking tone to this, that it was important what was done, but it has to be the first step,” Sinovic said. 

Sinovic said he’s optimistic that Iowa can pass so-called red-flag laws that the federal law provides incentives for states to pass, despite the Republican-controlled Legislature passing a number of laws loosening gun regulations in recent years. 

“I think it’s something that should be pushed for, and we should try to get done, that the state should do, but it certainly would be an uphill battle,” he said.

