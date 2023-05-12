A dirt-caked ground and small piles of rubble now cover the corner lot where the Rock Island County Courthouse once stood.
Standing along the fenced property of the old courthouse, passersby could see and hear rubble being removed as heavy equipment hauled away what remained Thursday of the historic-and-controversial justice center.
A clear view of the Centennial Bridge now can be seen from the fence along 3rd Avenue, offering a new downtown Rock Island perspective — one that no longer includes the looming, limestone building that stood at the foot of the bridge for more than 100 years.
Crews from Valley Construction have been handling the demolition and cleanup for about a month.
After years of contention between the county board and preservationists, the building met its long-awaited demise on an early April morning — a few days after the city approved Valley Construction's demolition permit.
County Board Chairman Richard "Qujias" Brunk has said the vacant property will be refurbished as green space with a long-term goal of consolidating county offices into a new building on the grounds, which would connect to the county's newer justice center.
A look at Valley Construction cleaning up piles of rubble where the historic Rock Island County Courthouse once stood Thursday, May 11.
Grace Kinnicutt
Centennial Contractors will be doing site improvements once it is cleared. The improvements will cost about $246,650.
Costs associated with demolition of the courthouse were about $830,000. In 2018-2019, Advanced Environmental did asbestos abatement, costing $153,500.
The cost of demolition was $400,000.
Photos: Majority of old Rock Island County Courthouse has been demolished
