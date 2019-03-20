Davenport aldermen advanced a proposal to give as much as $450,000 to the acting manager of the financially-beleaguered Fairmount Cemetery on Wednesday, avoiding a scenario that city staff warned would’ve put the city in charge of maintaining the 80-acre grounds.
Under the proposed agreement, which is expected to pass next week, the city would pay a maximum of $450,000 to Pine Hill Cemetery in annual installments over the next six years. The agreement would require yearly reviews of the cemetery’s business plan, annual spending caps based on its operating losses, and that its ownership be retained.
City officials say the incentive deal is a desirable alternative to running a cemetery, which would happen under state law concerning cemeteries that go belly up. Fairmount Cemetery, a historic staple of Davenport’s west side, was placed under state control a little more than a year ago after it fell into financial disarray.
Since late 2017, the Iowa Insurance Division, which oversees such matters, has paid Pine Hill to manage the cemetery’s day-to-day operations. Pine Hill officials say they want to restore the cemetery and some of the neglected structures on the grounds to make it a sustainable business once again.
Carvel Morgan, with Pine Hill, presented a business plan to city officials on Tuesday, noting the cemetery was in poor shape just months ago and there were many unpaid bills that have since been paid off. Still, he said the cemetery ran a $76,000 deficit in 2018 alone, and the city’s help is needed as they seek to invest in the cemetery’s mausoleum and storage space.
The cemetery’s crematorium, once a big moneymaker, was also repaired under Pine Hill’s management and now handles pet remains. Morgan said many local funeral homes have bought their own furnaces, and the local market for cremating human bodies is not large enough to justify what it would cost to buy equipment enabling them to do that service again.
Brandon Wright, Davenport’s assistant city administrator and financial director, commended Pine Hill on Wednesday, saying they’ve been “good partners” who’ve “stepped up to the plate.”
Meanwhile, alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, said she wants to add language to the existing agreement that would make the cemetery’s mausoleum and crematorium historically protected places. She says that’s necessary to ensure “the historic nature of these buildings be retained” and could assist the managers with obtaining tax credits to help pay for improvements.