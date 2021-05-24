Protesters at Rock Island City Council meeting criticize recent police protest

"What has the city manager done to hold the chief accountable for the flawed leadership he showcased?" Brooks said. "Our police chief, by his actions, not his words stating it wasn't a protest, has stated that he is leading with an 'us against them' energy within our police department.

"I find this to be borderline an abuse of power and quite frankly, encouraging bully behavior."

First Ward resident Kelly Kruse said she was "really disappointed" when she heard about the police protest at the May 10 meeting.

"I think it's totally normal that an alderman would bring up, can we change the rules," Kruse said. "I don't think there was anything unprofessional about that. I would expect that.

"I was really disappointed to see the police reaction to that was to come and just stand there with their uniforms, their guns and tasers. I think it was unfortunate it was the day a couple people were to be sworn in. It was a silent 'we're here and we're watching you.' It's not a good look. To me, I didn't see it as a protest so much as a tantrum.

"If you can't handle it, maybe you should think about getting another job,"

Tim McGuire also spoke out in support of Parker.