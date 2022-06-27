Protests continue in Quad-Cities in wake of U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Another couple hundred people protested for abortion rights midday Monday I'm the Quad-Cities, four days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and continuing a weekend of protests in the Quad-Cities and across the country.

Starting in Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, demonstrators marched across the Centennial Bridge to downtown Davenport, stopping at the police station. The route was symbolic of connecting the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities in a well-traveled location, said organizer Savanna Means. She grew up in Davenport and now lives in Moline.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned several federal protections for abortion, reversing the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, and allowing states to put restrictions on abortion before the point of "fetal viability."

Nothing changes immediately to abortion access in Iowa and Illinois after the high court's ruling, but lawmakers in charge of the two states are trending in opposite directions on the abortion debate. Iowa Republicans praised the ruling, and have pressed for additional bans and restrictions on the procedure. Illinois has gone the other direction, repealing a decades-old trigger law that would've reverted the state to a pre-Roe abortion ban.

Means told a couple of hundred attendees Monday that she had an abortion at age 18, when both she and her partner at the time used meth.

Now, she said, she's five years sober, owns a home, has a child, and is actively trying to become pregnant with her fiance.

"We all need the right to choose because I can almost guarantee you if I had not had an abortion, I don't even think I'd be alive today," Means said. " That's the truth, and that angers some people, but I am sure glad I'm f---ing here today."

Davenport Alderwoman Marion Meginnis told the crowd at nearly 72 years old, she "can't believe we're still dealing with this matter."

She encouraged attendees to register and vote in elections for candidates that support abortion access — the Illinois primary, for example, is Tuesday.

"It isn't about choice, it's about control of our bodies, and some people who feel we shouldn't have this control," Meginnis said.

Another woman, who did not identify herself, said she'd attended and worked in Catholic schools in the Quad-Cities and decided from an early age she didn't want to have kids after being pushed to door knock to oppose abortion. She said she fostered seven children and adopted two.

The protest follows one in Davenport at Vander Veer Park, in which several Democratic candidates for county and legislative offices told attendees to get involved and vote for candidates that supported access to abortion.

Pregnancy Resources, an anti-abortion social services agency reacts to ruling

Executive Director of Pregnancy Resources of the Quad-Cities Trisha Wilson, said Friday was "pretty much a normal business day" for the agency, which provides ultrasounds and other pregnancy care.

"We didn't have a lot of people from the general public calling," Wilson said. The agency already had appointments with women who'd decided to continue their pregnancy, she added.

The agency does not perform abortions or make any kind of referrals to clinics that provide abortions, she said.

Since last fall, Wilson said, the agency has seen roughly a 25% increase in the volume of clients and added staff to accommodate. Right now, she said the agency employs four nurses and 45 volunteers, and is open six days a week.

"We're seeing a trend of more people coming to figure out: 'How far along am I? What is my next step?' in probably the last six months."

