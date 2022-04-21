Public asked to weigh in on planning for new I-80 bridge over Mississippi River. Here's how

Members of the public will have a chance to learn more and weigh in on planning for a new Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River.

The Illinois and Iowa departments of transportation will host a virtual public meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, to present findings from studies for the replacement of the span between LeClaire and Rapids City.

Participants can register to attend the meeting by clicking this link, or on the project website at I80MississippiBridge.com.

DOT officials have been evaluating traffic, existing conditions and potential improvements along a roughly 6-mile stretch of I-80 from the Interstate 88 interchange in East Moline to 35th Street Southwest in Bettendorf, according to an Illinois DOT press release.

The meeting will feature a video presentation and question-and-answer session with representatives from the Illinois and Iowa DOTs and the project consultant team. Exhibits will also be available for review, according to the Illinois DOT.

The I-80 Mississippi River Bridge was built in 1967 and is one of three major interstate bridges in the Quad-Cities.

"The bridge has required significant repairs and rehabilitation in recent years, and traffic is increasing with associated increases in crashes," according to the DOT news release. "The aging bridge continues to face costly maintenance expenses, and the highway design does not meet current standards. In 2020, Illinois and Iowa conducted an online public meeting to introduce a Planning and Environment Linkages study of the bridge and corridor. Since then, the project team has continued to evaluate existing conditions," of safety and capacity and identify potential improvement alternatives.

The study is expected to conclude in late 2023 with a report and recommendation of a preferred alternative.

In the meantime, DOT officials will gather public input through May 25, according to the release. Meeting materials and the video presentation will be available after the meeting on the project website, I80MississippiBridge.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.