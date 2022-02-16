Public asked with help in naming new forest preserve

The public is being asked to help name a newly created forest preserve in the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District.

Located just northwest of the Interstate 80 and Interstate 88 interchange, along Illinois 5 in East Moline, the preserve will be made up of three sections of land for a total of 179 acres to be used for recreational trails and habitat.

The land, acquired through a $1 million dollar grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Foundation, will be the seventh park in the Forest Preserve District.

"But this amazing new space needs a name," said Forest Preserve Commission President Kai Swanson. "We hope to settle on a name that is true to our region’s rich history, embraces our community’s values and captures our hope for the future. And we want to hear from you."

Swanson said forest preserve commission members are always looking for a way to increase engagement and invite public input.

"To help the public feel a greater sense of investment, we can invite them to participate," he said. "This is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I wasn't around when Illiniwek and Loud Thunder were named in 1944."

He said preserve district superintendents Mike Petersen and Ben Mills will be conducting a census on tree and plant populations and designing a plan for balancing conservation with recreation.

"We don't want to rush through this," Swanson said. "I've heard there may be stands of rare tree species — black oak and hickory — in the preserve."

Ideas for naming the newest preserve can be sent by email to newpark@ricfpd.org, or send a note to "New Park" at 19406 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City, IL 61259.

Ideas will be accepted through the end of March, with the winning name to be announced later, Swanson said.

