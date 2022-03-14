Public can give input on Davenport city budget on Wednesday. Here's 4 things to know

Davenport plans to hold the line on property taxes, while fees for services would increase.

City officials will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at City Hall on the city's proposed $236 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The proposed budget also includes funding for the construction of a new Davenport fire station and the further reconstruction of 53rd Street. The city does not plan to add fire or police personnel.

City holds line on property taxes

Davenport won’t increase its property tax rate of $16.78 per 1,000 square feet.

But resident’s taxes could still go up if the assessed value of their property goes up. According to city budget documents, residential assessed values increased 6.65%. A residential property tax rollback on taxable value offsets that increase for homeowners.

“That means….less of the value of your home will be taxable, so very positive as a homeowner but as a city collecting taxes, we were a little concerned about what that might do to our general fund, but as I will show you here, the full valuation was 6.05%, so very very very strong growth for our community in terms of overall valuation,” said Mallory Merritt, assistant city administrator and chief financial officer.

City fees to increase

Hazmat fees, which are used to offset the costs of employing a hazmat officer and hazardous materials response team, are set to rise 5% this year. According to city staff, this will be only the second time HAZMAT fees have been raised since the program began in 1991.

Sewer rates will also rise, but not as much as prior years. Davenport aldermen last week approved a plan to increase the city’s sewer rates 5% annually for the next three years.

The increase is a reduction from prior annual increases of 7% or more in recent years.

Under those rates, residential customers would pay about $3.50 to $4 more per quarterly billing cycle, but would pay less month to month, a recommendation from a recent sewer rate study by the city's financial municipal adviser, PFM, that found residents billed monthly for water paid almost double, or about $140 more a year, than those billed quarterly.

Residential customers billed monthly would see their customer charge drop from $20.97 to $12.96 by the third year. Residential customers billed four times a year would see their charge increase from $28.47 to $32.88 by the end of the third year. The planned rate increase would not impact those who are exempt from sewer fees.

According to staff, the increased sewer fees will pay for projects mandated under a consent order from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The Solid Waste Fee and Clean Water Fee are also planned to rise 3% this year. For solid waste, that would mean a monthly increase of between $0.40 and $0.70 a month depending on the size of can the residential customer has.

The clean water fee would increase $0.09 a month. City staff have said the incremental increases are needed to avoid large hikes to pay for capital improvement projects and maintenance and repairs, and that the smaller increase each year would be more predictable and less of a dramatic hike for customers.

No additional staff proposed for police or fire departments

City officials have presented a largely status-quo budget for the Davenport police and fire departments with no additional personnel authorized under the proposed budget.

The Davenport Police Department would receive a smaller-than-expected 0.47% increase in fiscal 2023, because of department turnover and two general wage increases in fiscal 2022 rather than an increase in both the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

Davenports contribution to the municipal fire and police retirement system also declined because of the portfolio’s performance, according to a city staff presentation to council members.

Likewise, the firefighter budget also had a lower-than-expected budget increase of 1.1% due mostly to the reduction in contributions to the municipal retirement system.

Davenport leaders have made addressing gun violence a priority, most recently approving a two-year $385,000 contract to National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College for support in starting a new group violence intervention program. City staff has said the approach proven successful in reducing homicide and gun violence in other communities.

Social service providers, community members, and law enforcement agencies would provide a focused anti-violence message to groups and individuals at highest risk of committing or becoming victims of violence.

Capital improvement budget includes millions for streets, new fire station

Davenport would spend about $45.6 million on capital improvement projects, including street repair and other construction in fiscal year 2023.

Some of the major projects budgeted for fiscal 2023 include:

$22.6 million for streets and sewer projects, including $4.45 million for neighborhood street repair and $4.6 million for high-volume street repair. The latter includes $2.1 million for reconstructing and widening 53rd Street from Eastern Avenue to Elmore Circle.

$10 million to construct a new fire station between North Brady Street and Welcome Way to relocate Fire Station 3, which is in the Duck Creek flood plain

$1.1 million to replace fire apparatus

$400,000 to replace public safety vehicles

$1.22 million for a flood-mitigation project at the city's Water Pollution Control Plant and compost facility, plus another $1 million to begin implementation of a recently-adopted flood resiliency plan to reduce the impact of Mississippi River flooding along Davenport's 9 miles of riverfront.

$1.04 million for urban revitalization through the DREAM project, which aims to encourage investment and attract homebuyers to Davenport’s older neighborhoods

$500,000 for improvements to Duck Creek Park, including adding a regional dog park, pickleball courts, obstacle style course play area and exterior repairs to the Duck Creek Lodge

To learn more about Davenport's budget, visit www.davenportiowa.com/government/departments/finance.

