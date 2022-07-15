Public info meetings set for Wolf carbon pipeline in five eastern Iowa counties

Residents in five eastern Iowa counties will be able to voice their thoughts on a proposed carbon pipeline by Wolf Carbon Solutions next month.

The pipeline, the third proposed in Iowa, connects ADM ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton to an underground CO2 storage site in Illinois, and runs through five eastern Iowa counties, including Scott.

The Iowa Utilities Board this week approved six public information meetings scheduled mostly for late August. The timeline is a few weeks ahead of what Wolf Carbon Solutions, the company completing the 350-mile pipeline for ADM, originally asked for.

Filings also include a more refined map of the proposed pipeline's path, which shows a 1-mile wide corridor from ADM plant in Cedar Rapids through Cedar and northern Scott counties, crossing the Mississippi River, ending in a carbon sequestration site in central Illinois. The ADM plant in Clinton would also connect into the pipeline.

At the meetings, Wolf is required to provide individual county maps that identify the corridor and pipeline location, as well as parcel-specific maps for each landowner and resident of land in the path of the pipeline.

The Wolf pipeline is the third such pipeline being proposed in Iowa, which advocates say will help the ethanol industry remain viable as the county looks to cut greenhouse gases to combat climate change. Texas-based Navigator plans a 1,300-mile pipeline and Summit Carbon Solutions wants to complete a 2,000-mile carbon pipeline to North Dakota.

More than 150 objections have been filed with the Iowa Utilities Board against the Wolf pipeline since the company first applied for public meetings in late June, some of which addressed other pipeline projects.

Some Iowans have opposed carbon pipelines going through their land, with concerns companies will use eminent domain to seize land from unwilling landowners. And some environmental groups say carbon pipelines represent a continued dependence on fossil fuel use and rely on public tax dollars that could instead be used for wind or solar projects.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors submitted a letter in opposition to any use of eminent domain by Wolf Carbon Solutions, writing "the use of the government's authority to take private property for public use should be limited to projects that serve the entire public."

In a meeting earlier this year with the Scott County Supervisors, a Wolf company representative, Nick Noppinger, assured supervisors that the company did not plan to use eminent domain to seize land. He told supervisors the company tries to provide incentives for landowners' support, and without it, they try to build around.

Several supervisors at the time questioned whether the pipeline makes economic and environmental sense if the U.S. moves away from fossil fuels and toward electric vehicles.

The Iowa Sierra Club opposes the pipeline and other carbon pipelines like it, arguing that subsidies that would support the project would be better spent with renewable energy projects rather than what they say is unproven technology.

Under the proposal, liquid CO2 would be transported from the ADM facilities to Mt. Simon Standstone sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois, which would trap the CO2 more than a mile underground in porous rock.

According to David Larrick, associate professor of biology and sequestration at Richland Community College, the estimated storage capacity at Mt. Simon ranges from 11 to 150 billion tonnes of CO2, which he said could potentially store 38 to 515 years worth of CO2.

The meeting dates are:

Johnson County

Noon August 29, 2022 – North Liberty Community Center (Gerdin Conference Hall), 520 W. Cherry St., North Liberty

Cedar County

6 p.m. August 29, 2022 – Tipton High School (Auditorium), 400 E. Sixth St., Tipton

Linn County

Noon August 30, 2022 – Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Ave. Bridge, Cedar Rapids

Clinton County

6 p.m. August 30, 2022 – Wild Rose Convention Center, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton

Scott County

Noon August 31, 2022 – RiverCenter (Adler Theater), 136 E. Third Street, Davenport

Virtual Meeting

6 p.m. September 19, 2022 – Participation through the IUB Webex system at iub.iowa.gov