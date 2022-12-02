 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Public input and hearing scheduled for accessory dwelling units in Moline

ADU Graphic.jpg

Officials in Moline use this graphic to illustrate possible configurations for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

 CONTRIBUTED

The City of Moline is continuing to seek public input for potentially establishing an ordinance that would allow accessory dwelling units throughout the city. 

An ADU is a dwelling unit that is an accessory to an existing home. To meet the definition, such as dwellings must contain areas for sleeping, cooking, and bathing.  

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will hold a second community input meeting Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Butterworth Education Center in Moline. 

Residents who did not attend the first public input in mid-November will be able to learn what dwelling units are and what the ordinance will do, along with asking any questions or voicing any concerns or support they might have. 

Some concerns that residents have voiced so far are a possible increase in neighborhood density, parking issues, and decreased property values. 

A public hearing will also be held next week regarding accessory dwelling units. The planning commission has been helping draft the ordinance and will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in council chambers at 4 p.m. 

Related to this story

Accessory dwelling units to be considered for Moline

David Silverman of Corporation Council presented Moline council members  two proposed changes to the city's zoning and land development ordinance. The proposal would amend the definition of family and create a new division for accessory dwelling units in article three, chapter 35 of the zoning and land development ordinance. 

Behind the Headlines: Investigating the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

