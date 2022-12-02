Public input and hearing scheduled for accessory dwelling units in Moline

The City of Moline is continuing to seek public input for potentially establishing an ordinance that would allow accessory dwelling units throughout the city.

An ADU is a dwelling unit that is an accessory to an existing home. To meet the definition, such as dwellings must contain areas for sleeping, cooking, and bathing.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will hold a second community input meeting Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Butterworth Education Center in Moline.

Residents who did not attend the first public input in mid-November will be able to learn what dwelling units are and what the ordinance will do, along with asking any questions or voicing any concerns or support they might have.

Some concerns that residents have voiced so far are a possible increase in neighborhood density, parking issues, and decreased property values.

A public hearing will also be held next week regarding accessory dwelling units. The planning commission has been helping draft the ordinance and will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in council chambers at 4 p.m.