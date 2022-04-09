Public invited to comment on Davenport Police Department during accreditation process

The public is invited to comment on the Davenport Police Department’s performance and services as the agency seeks re-accreditation.

A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. will conduct a virtual on-site assessment of the department beginning Monday and lasting through Wednesday, according to a news release. Assessors will examine the department’s operations, investigations, management, policies, procedures and support services.

As part of the voluntary process to secure accreditation for another four years, Davenport police officers, staff and members of the public are invited offer comments at a public information session scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Davenport Public Library at 321 North Main St. The information session will be held in the library's lower-level small meeting room.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to speak with assessors remotely through a virtual connection that will be available at the library. Speakers are limited to 10 minutes and must address the department’s compliance with the commission’s standards.

Individuals unable to attend the public information session can provide comments to the assessment team by telephone from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 11, by calling 703-468-0611.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the department’s compliance with the commission’s standards.

Written comments can be addressed to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.

The department was first accredited in 2003 and is seeking its sixth accreditation, according to the release from the Davenport Police Department.

The accreditation certification is good for four years, during which time the Davenport Police Department must complete annual compliance reviews and annual reports demonstrating continued compliance with commission standards, according to the department.

The assessment team is composed of law enforcement officials from around the country. The assessors are: James E. Carmody, retired former director of police and fire services at the Wyoming (Michigan) Department of Public Safety, and Captain Tanya Perry from the City of Conyers (Georgia) Police Department.

For more information about the accreditation assessment, contact Capt. Jane Imming, services division commander at the Davenport Police Department, at 563-888-3004, or email dpdmediagroup@davenportiowa.com.

