Public shut out of Davenport task force meetings, deliberations to address violent crime

Rather, Matson, with help of city staff, simply asked community organizations and individuals "who seemed interested in the subject" whether they would be willing to participate.

He added city officials intend to select youth to participate in subsequent meetings as well as a Scott County judge.

However, nothing in Iowa stops or prevents Matson and the city from holding public meeting of the violent-crime community task force.

"It’s troubling that on an issue such as this that secrecy is the first inclination of city leaders," Evans said. "It’s hard to imagine that you’re going to be able to make headway against the persistent gun violence in Davenport by shutting the public out from the information gathering process or the process of making recommendations to the council, or to the police department, or whomever.

"How do you then persuade the public they ought to support (whatever recommendations the task force recommends) to combat the violence that seems to be an everyday occurrence, if you cut them out?"

Evans added: "It ought to be good common sense to keep the citizens of Davenport up to speed on what city government is trying to do to deal with" urban violence, which city officials have said is the biggest threat to health and vitality of Davenport.

"The issue being tackled here is of interest not just in Davenport but around the region as well," Evans said.

