Public shut out of Davenport task force meetings, deliberations to address violent crime

Two vehicles exchanged gunfire at an intersection at Main and Pleasant streets in Davenport Monday morning. A number of rounds were fired.
A residence and a nearby car were hit, but no injuries were reported.
Police asked the public for help investigating what has increasingly become a pervasive, deadly and seemingly daily occurrence across the city, requesting anyone with any information to contact the Davenport Police Department.
Hours later that same day, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson convened a group of roughly 30 community stakeholders for the first meeting of a newly-formed task force created in response to a surge of shootings that reached an all-time high in 2020.
This time, the public was not invited.
As Davenport city officials and community leaders work to gather information, assess and formulate recommendations to prevent and reduce an increase in violent crime — particularly gang violence — they will do so behind closed doors.
The group of representatives from the city of Davenport, LULAC and the NAACP, Davenport Community Schools, Juvenile Court Services, St. Ambrose University, Genesis Health System, Vera French Community Mental Health, United Way of the Quad Cities, Davenport Peace, local pastors and others met in private Monday.
Matson and city officials provided no public notice of the meeting, and do not intend to — while at the same time pleading for the public's assistance and cooperation to help law enforcement investigate and prevent gun violence.
"I wanted to have a place where everybody can talk frankly with each other," Matson said in an interview. "I wanted to have, as best as I can, a safe place where we can discuss and I can hear straight, grounded truth," from task force members about their experiences and perspectives dealing with violence in their lives and those of others.
However, asked whether any members of the task force expresses reservations or concerns about participating if meetings were opened to the public, Matson responded: "No."
"This was my decision," he said of keeping the public out of the task force's deliberations and fact-finding. "We didn’t debate it and we’ll evaluate it each time, but I want a place for people to talk safely and courageously."
Matson, though, left open the possibility of task force meetings being opened to the public in the future.
"Maybe, as we move forward, do we open that up more? Maybe. I’ll ask the task force if they’re cool with it," he said.
While the public will not be privy to the task force's discussion, Matson stressed they will not be left out of the loop, and encouraged community members who aren't part of the task force to attend scheduled listening sessions during the coming months to hear updates about the group's work.
"I’ll keep people informed and tell people generally what we’re talking about," Matson said. "Telling them what we’re considering and some of things we’ve talked about and how we’re going about things."
Matson added it's his objective to have the group draw up "some action items" for curbing violent crime.
"Certainly, the public will know those (recommendations)," he said.
Asked why he's so reticent to have the public observe, if so willing to keep them updated on the group's efforts and progress, Matson reiterated his concern that public meetings will squash candid discussion, despite any evidence to that effect.
Matson, too, noted "we have meetings all the time that aren’t open to the public so you can discuss things. This is no different."
City officials last year convened a working group of city and Davenport community school district officials to draft a new agreement over the use of city police officers in schools. The working group also met in private.
Iowa law does not provide clear guidance on whether ad-hoc committees, task forces or other advisory groups are subject to the state's open meetings law.
"This can be a confusing area of the law .... and the answer sometimes requires an analysis of how the body was created," said Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council.
Committees created by a government body are required to hold public meeting if they involve a majority of the members of the body itself and are formally and directly created by that body and exercise some policy- or decision-making authority.
The Iowa Supreme Court has said that policy-making "is more than recommending or advising what should be done. Policy-making is deciding with authority a course of action."
Some, but not a majority, of Davenport aldermen sit on the task force, which the Davenport City Council and Matson never formally created, whether by resolution or executive order.
Rather, Matson, with help of city staff, simply asked community organizations and individuals "who seemed interested in the subject" whether they would be willing to participate.
He added city officials intend to select youth to participate in subsequent meetings as well as a Scott County judge.
However, nothing in Iowa stops or prevents Matson and the city from holding public meeting of the violent-crime community task force.
"It’s troubling that on an issue such as this that secrecy is the first inclination of city leaders," Evans said. "It’s hard to imagine that you’re going to be able to make headway against the persistent gun violence in Davenport by shutting the public out from the information gathering process or the process of making recommendations to the council, or to the police department, or whomever.
"How do you then persuade the public they ought to support (whatever recommendations the task force recommends) to combat the violence that seems to be an everyday occurrence, if you cut them out?"
Evans added: "It ought to be good common sense to keep the citizens of Davenport up to speed on what city government is trying to do to deal with" urban violence, which city officials have said is the biggest threat to health and vitality of Davenport.
"The issue being tackled here is of interest not just in Davenport but around the region as well," Evans said.