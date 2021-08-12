Purple haze: Why some Davenport street lights don't seem the same

Davenport city officials have received several reports of blue/purple street lights popping up throughout the city.

"These are not purposeful, rather a recently discovered defect with a particular LED lamp," officials posted on the city's Facebook page.

Residents are urged to report the defective street lights to MidAmerican Energy at https://www.midamericanenergy.com/streetlight-repair-form.

But not all are convinced shining Davenport in a new light is such a bad thing.

"LEAVE THEM!!! It's a win win ... still can see ... looks super cool!" one person wrote responding to the city's Facebook post.

Others, too, posted that they thought the new street lights were fashionable and provided better visibility.

"Can they give all the lights that particular defect?" one person posted.

Another posted the defective street lights were "all over the West end" and "Horrible for people with migraines!"