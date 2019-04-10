PEORIA — The Quad Cities Chamber is trying to kickstart passenger rail service to the area.
Tyler Power, director of government affairs for the Quad Cities Chamber, testified Monday before a state Senate subcommittee on the importance of expediting rail service to the Quad-Cities.
Power told senators that restoring passenger rail transportation to Chicago should be the state's top infrastructure priority, emphasizing the economic impact it will have.
"Passenger rail is a good investment, and it will have a transformative impact on our economy," Power said. "It's no secret we rely on Chicago's global reach for business, tourism and quality of life. We need to keep finding ways to bring these people to the Quad-Cities to support our area businesses."
Power estimated the rail project would have a $25 million annual economic impact on the Quad-Cities and bring 550 to 825 permanent jobs to the area.
He said a recent study conducted by Visit Quad Cities showed 60 percent of tourists in the Quad-Cities are from the Chicago area, and 98 percent of them drive here.
Passenger rail service has been years in the making. The Quad Cities Passenger Rail Coalition was formed in 2007, and rail service to the area was expected to be available in 2016. But the lack of a capital infrastructure bill from the state has upheld completion as state resources were diverted elsewhere.
Meanwhile, infrastructure is already in place in downtown Moline to accommodate rail service. Construction of The Q — the multi-modal station at 12th Street and 4th Avenue — was completed in February 2018, along with The Element Hotel.
Federal funding of $177 million is expected to eventually cover upgrades to the Iowa Interstate Railroad and Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railway tracks between the Quad-Cities and Chicago, including interconnects that need to be constructed between the two rail lines.
"The federal government has continued to give extensions on this funding, but time is running out," Power told committee members.
State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, is on the Senate transportation committee in the General Assembly.
Anderson said Wednesday he is optimistic state funding will come through.
"The capital bill is intended to pay for roads, bridges and rail needs. That's what we should be focusing on," Anderson said. "State dollars will have to be appropriated again in this budget. The federal money is there, and the city of Moline has invested a lot of money; now we just need to come through with the rest of the state dollars.
"I'm optimistic we will get it done," Anderson said. "We need to keep working with the rail lines. There is still some negotiation that has to be done between Amtrak and the rail lines they'll use. Anytime you have the federal government, state government, municipal government, and two private entities, it's going to take some time."