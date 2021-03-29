QC Federation of Labor AFL-CIO endorses municipal and school board candidates

The Quad City Federation of Labor AFL-CIO has announced its candidate endorsements for a portion of the April 6 municipal and school board elections.

The Quad City Federation of Labor represents more than 60 local unions and more than 33,000 union workers and their families. According to a press release, the organization chose candidates who support issues that are important to working families.

For Moline City Council Ward 4, Matthew Timion is endorsed over challenger John Zelnio. The 4th Ward seat is open due to the retirement of incumbent Alderman Dick Potter. Moline Ward 6 candidate Pat O’Brien is endorsed over incumbent Kevin Schoonmaker.

For Rock Island City Council Ward 1, candidates Moses Robinson and Jason Hayes are both endorsed for the seat being vacated by Alderman Ivory Clark. Incumbent 5th Ward candidate Dylan Parker is endorsed over challenger Laurie Figley.

East Moline 5th Ward incumbent Kao Frederic Kotoku is endorsed over his opponent Rhea Oakes.