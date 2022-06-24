Quad-Cities abortion rights rallies scheduled for this weekend

Rallies are being planned in the Quad-Cities this weekend to protest Friday's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Scott County Democrats and other groups plan to demonstrate 3-4 p.m. Sunday at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken said the Iowa National Organization for Women, Progressive Action for the Common Good and Planned Parenthood of Iowa would join the Scott County Democrats for the rally for women's reproductive rights.

"It's critically important that we remind people there are three branches of government," Croken said. "If the judicial branch has determined they now wish to serve as an unelected policy-making group, that is inappropriate and deeply unfortunate. Happily, none of the worst implications of today's decisions come into effect without the cooperation of the executive and legislative branches of government. It makes the consequences of the Nov. 8 election terribly important.

"While I am convinced the extremist elements that now control the Iowa GOP will act to ban abortion and go on to unravel other protections of the Constitution such as marriage equality, that can only happen with a GOP majority in Des Moines," Croken said. "Gov. [Kim] Reynolds is at the helm of the retaking of personal rights. That can be changed at the ballot box in November."

Scott County Democratic Party Second Vice Chairwoman Sheri Carnahan said the SCOTUS ruling wasn't unexpected, but she was angry just the same.

"I'm outraged about it as a woman," Carnahan said. "We've become second-class citizens and are no longer afforded liberty and justice for all; we've been marginalized. I don't think this is the end. We will see other marginalized groups have their rights chipped away."

Carnahan said that in the state of Iowa, women make less than men for the same jobs. She said white women make 80 cents on the dollar compared to men, Black women earn .61 cents and Latina women make .53 cents on the dollar compared to men.

"We are going to fight and build a bench of like-minded individuals who believe in equal rights for all citizens," she said. "Republicans are suppressing (women's votes). We're going to have to get busy and make sure people understand the importance of voting."

Another rally is planned by the Quad Cities Democratic Socialists of America and Planned Parenthood. It's at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Attendees must register at actionnetwork.org to learn the location.

