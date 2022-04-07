Quad-Cities black leaders, lawmakers react to Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation to Supreme Court

Iowa, Illinois and Quad-Cities lawmakers and Black leaders reacted to the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black female justice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson was confirmed by a vote of 53 to 47 with three Republican senators breaking ranks to vote with Democrats, giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court.

Biden nominated Jackson to fill an upcoming vacancy on the high court and will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.

Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman.

Tracy Singleton

While proud and elated by Jackson's confirmation, Tracy Singleton, executive director of the TMBC (Together Making a Better Community) at The Lincoln Center, said she was disheartened and disappointed by questions on crime and race that Jackson faced during the confirmation hearings from some Republican senators who have tried to portray her as soft on crime.

"Although we’re happy we have our first, Black, female Supreme Court judge; why does everything at this point in time in 2022 have to be the first?" Singleton said. "Why can’t she just be Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson? But, we do understand the significance and the history created by this."

Singleton praised Jackson for her poise and grace under fire during questioning by lawmakers.

"I was so proud to say she kept her head up," Singleton said. "When she sighed, we signed. We all rolled our eyes.

"As a girl of 7 or 8 years old walking in the door, my mother told me: ‘You have three strikes against you. You’re black. You’re Mexican. You’re a woman. And you have to work twice as hard for half of the rewards. [Jackson] never gave up and persevered. I could feel that pain. I’ve been in that position of being judged" on issues that were superficial and immaterial to one's character, and professional background, competence and resume.

"She set the bar and set the example for young Black women everywhere that it’s possible — that they could one day be sitting on the Supreme Court with her," Singleton said. "Taking risks can be hard because a lot of frustration and aggravation you go through that you can’t show because when you do you’re automatically the angry Black woman.

"To sit up there in front of the world and take personal attacks … it shows resolve and strength from within we can all use an example when times get tough and we’re sitting in those (interview) rooms."

Sen. Dick Dubrin

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, during a news conference Thursday called Jackson's confirmation "a great day for America," but that it was "no easy assignment."

"Here we are in a tight Senate (split) 50/50 with a committee that (deadlocked) at 11-11" on a party-line vote on whether to send the nomination to the Senate floor, which triggered an extra procedural step on the Senate floor, Durbin said. "We were helped immensely by the fact President Biden picked the most extraordinary individual that I could think of in America. She turned out to be a pillar of strength to show grace and dignity and really win over the hearts of the American people."

Durbin added: "That's not just a feeling. That's reflected in the polling."

"She was cool under pressure," Durbin said, calling her confirmation process "a trial by ordeal." "She was solid, and she really made the case that to be the first you have to be the best. … We want to make your justice system look much more like America. And today we took a giant stride forward in giving this judge, Ketanji Brown Jackson, her chance — her lifetime chance — to serve on the United States Supreme Court."

Sen. Chuck Grassley

Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, the ranking Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, argued on the Senate floor that Democrats pushed Jackson's confirmation absent "a rigorous examination of her record."

Grassley voted against Jackson's confirmation.

"The White House and the majority party have shielded important information," Grassley said. "We don't have any non-public document from her time at the sentencing commission," claiming the White House withheld the release of "confidential, non-public probation recommendations for some of her cases" that Jackson provided.

Grassley, too, stated the "principles of limited government are what makes America an exceptional nation and set our constitution apart."

"Judges must have a proper understanding of those principles," he said on the Senate floor. "Judge Jackson’s record shows that she lacks that foundation."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

U.S. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, lauded Jackson "as one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States."

"Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country," Duckworth said in a statement. "With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves."

Rep. Cheri Bustos

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat from Moline, posted to Twitter that "(l)ong-overdue history has been made."

"This is a moment for celebration, one that lifts up the voices and experiences of so many in our nation," Bustos tweeted. "Today, we celebrate. Tomorrow, we get to work."

Iowa Democratic Party

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn heralded Jackson's "historic" confirmation" and called her "unequivocally qualified for our nation’s highest court."

"She showed incredible strength under pressure over more than 20 hours of questioning by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee," Wilburn said in a statement. "And, she masterfully explained the law in her answers — underscoring her commitment to transparency in her decision-making and demonstrating her true love of the law. It’s clear that Judge Jackson will make an exceptional Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court."

June Owens, first vice-chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, said in a state that she was "overwhelmed by this extraordinary moment and grateful to President Biden for nominating such an accomplished lawyer, public defender and distinguished federal judge who will now be the first Black woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice."

Owens called Jackson "a brilliant legal mind with the utmost character, integrity and understanding of the law." She added Jackson's confirmation "will also make the Supreme Court better reflect the diversity of Iowa and our nation."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0