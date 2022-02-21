Quad-Cities educators brace for 'curriculum transparency' proposals moving through Iowa statehouse

State legislatures across the country are proposing so-called "curriculum transparency" bills, and some Republican governors are highlighting them in state of the state addresses.

Iowa, along with Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and West Virginia are among states considering versions of the legislation. It's not just about what's being taught in public schools. The push is part of a broader national political strategy by Republicans ahead of this year's midterm elections centered on a "Parents' Bill of Rights." That effort calls for access to classroom materials, certain entry privileges to school buildings, rights to academic, medical and safety records, and to school contracts, educational data collection strategies and more.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed schools be required to publish lists of course materials and library inventories, with state funds being withheld if they don't comply.

Free-speech advocates and some Democratic governors say the bills open the door to censorship in a time when books are being banned in some states and conservatives are targeting schools for their teachings on race relations, slavery and gender.

In Iowa, there are so-called transparency bills in the House and Senate. A separate proposal, introduced by Sen. Jake Chapman, from Adel, would enable parents to sue schools or educators who distribute materials the parents deem obscene.

Communication is a positive

Encouraging strong communication and collaboration between districts and families is a positive, said Brian Strusz, superintendent of the Pleasant Valley Community School District; and Joe Stutting, North Scott Community School District superintendent.

“Districts are not opposed to transparency,” Stutting said.

They always want to ally with families to educate the students who attend their schools, Stutting said.

“Any time you want to bring parents into the conversation and into the equation, that’s always a good thing,” Toby Paone, UniServ director of the Iowa State Education Association, said.

Parents, however, have always had the right to be involved, to review, question and challenge material used to educate their children, Paone said. There are already vetting and challenge processes in place.

Adrienne Wheeler, whose two children attend Riverdale Heights Elementary in the Pleasant Valley School District, said she’s never felt the need to request specific lesson plans or course materials. The teachers she's encountered have been transparent about what they’ve been teaching, allowing Wheeler to supplement their education at home.

“I've always had very positive experiences being able to gain information on how my kids are performing through simple, transparent and frequent conversation with their teachers,” Wheeler said.

Codifying in state law what’s already being done at the local level is to a certain degree not necessary, Paone said.

Pleasant Valley and North Scott both have mechanisms in place that allow members of the public to review curriculum and materials and challenge them, the superintendents said. There is variation between the districts’ implementation.

For example, North Scott’s high school curriculum and library offerings are available for review online to district families, Stutting said. That is not the case for younger grades, but the district tells families about curriculum content and sends out notices if anything is controversial.

At Pleasant Valley, parents can request a review of materials, and district staff will set up a meeting, Strusz said.

Wheeler said the avenues to bring up such issues were clear, but she trusts teachers to be the experts.

“I think somebody who has a master's degree in early education curriculum has way more credentials for selecting the books that my kids read and the lesson plans that my kids have access to than I do, because what — I have a strong opinion about something?” Wheeler said. “I want my kids to get a well-rounded public school education.”

Teachers worry the legislation could erode their professional judgments and stifle spontaneity in the classroom while also adding new duties to overwhelming workloads already taking a serious toll on school staffing.

Will it hurt teacher recruitment?

The two Quad-Cities superintendents said educators didn't know how these proposals would be implemented. Who posts the materials? The district? The teachers?

Plans sometimes change, Wheeler said. A teacher may want to talk about a current event. They would have to constantly change what’s posted to keep up, or it could cause teachers to self-censor bringing up a current event, to avoid going off the published list of materials.

Instead of more burdens on teachers, parents should be proactive and communicate with their teachers, she said.

“I do believe that if a parent is engaged with their school, and has a regular line of communication with their teacher, goes to conferences, attends school events, participates in school activities and gets to know the people that are teaching their kid, they would feel like they do have transparency,” Wheeler said. “They can ask really good questions, and that information would be provided to them.”

Strusz and Stutting said that if there were questions about a teacher’s conduct, there was recourse through both the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners — bodies that can conduct inquiries into such concerns.

The superintendents also worry it would make it harder to recruit new educators or retain existing ones, at a time when there is already a teacher shortage, Strusz and Stutting said.

Paone believes Chapman’s proposal that could target teachers with lawsuits is already negatively impacting teacher morale, recruitment and retention. ​

“People are walking away,” Paone said.

There is a national labor shortage and teachers have marketable skills, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.