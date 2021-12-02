 Skip to main content
Quad Cities International Airport to receive $5.6 million from Rebuild Illinois
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced $5.6 million in funding for the Quad Cities International Airport on Dec. 1, 2021, to be used for infrastructure improvements.

The Quad Cities International Airport will receive $5.6 million in state funding for infrastructure improvements, with $3.3 million for entrance road realignment and $2.3 million for aircraft parking expansion.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made the announcement at the airport Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline. Also in attendance were State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island; Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk; and Quad Cities International Airport Executive Director Ben Leischner.

"We're launching the largest statewide airport investment program in state history to maximize commerce and economic opportunity throughout Illinois," Pritzker said.

Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman speaks at the Quad Cities International Airport about $5.6 million from the Rebuild Illinois program for infrastructure improvements at the airport on Dec. 1, 2021.

Pritzker credited Bustos and Halpin for their work in passing infrastructure legislation and advancing projects in the area. 

"We are a stronger state because of the work that you have done at the federal level and at the state level on behalf of the Quad-Cities," Pritzker said. "Even before the federal infrastructure bill that Congresswoman Bustos helped secure for all of us, Mike Halpin was working with his colleagues in the state legislature and with me to invest in the most robust upgrade of infrastructure in Illinois' history.

"Our vision wasn't simply limited to updating highways, waterways and bridges, we saw an opportunity to connect jobs and economic development to communities across the state."

Pritzker stopped at the airport on his way out of town after attending the opening of the public celebration of the $1 billion I-74 Bridge.

The $5.6 million airport investment is a portion of $94 million awarded to public airports throughout the state from the $33.2 billion Rebuild Illinois capital improvement program passed in 2019. The funding represents the largest statewide capital investment program for airports in state history.

Bustos said the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Biden two weeks ago guarantees Pritzker will be back in the Quad-Cities more often as projects are announced. 

Osman said airports can be "the economic engine that drives a region." He said $150 million of Rebuild Illinois funds were earmarked for airports and applauded the competitive grant process through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

"We went looking for ideas from our aviation partners on how best to improve our facilities," Osman said. "Under this governor, more than ever, IDOT is relying on input from our communities to tell us where the public resources should be invested. It is a smart way to do business.

"Under Governor Pritzker and Rebuild Illinois, we have positioned the state to do great things."

Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman speaks at the Quad Cities International Airport about $5.6 million from the Rebuild Illinois program for infrastructure improvements at the airport on Dec. 1, 2021.

Temporary toys: Parents seek to rent games instead of buying

