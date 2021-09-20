Quad-Cities lawmakers react to Iowa maps that would draw them into new districts

Both she and Kurth questioned whether residents of West Davenport and southern Scott County were undercounted in the census.

"It seems like we don’t see a loss of population in our area. Yet, both of those districts got significantly larger," Kurth said, noting the new district picks up a large section of east Davenport.

"But, we go with what we have and the luck of the draw," Winckler added. "Because it’s such a nonpartisan situation and I have a lot of faith in the Legislative Services Agency to utilize the parameters in the (Iowa) code, ... I don’t see me voting 'No' at this particular time."

Kurth as well said she will likely vote for the proposed maps.

"We’re time limited and we don’t know what map No. 2 will look like," Kurth said. "The system is set up to be fair. And, when we look at the numbers, the variations among the districts is very small and all the numbers line up to show this has been a fair process."

Kurth said she would like to run again for the Iowa House, but isn't rushing yet to put up a "for sale" sign or start "checking out the realtor sites."