Quad-Cities legislative delegation decry mob violence at U.S. Capitol

Colleague Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tweeted she and her staff were also safe, calling the riot "anarchy."

"I served in uniform to defend the right to peacefully protest," Ernst, the first female combat veteran to serve in the Senate, tweeted. "What's happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It's anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear."

Republican 2nd District U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said she and her staff were safe, and locked the doors to her office inside the Longworth House Office Building.

"This is a sad day for all of us ... and many of us see this as a sad day in our democracy," Miller-Meeks told reporters on a Zoom call, calling the situation at the U.S. Capitol "frightening," but that people were "remaining calm, and the Capitol police have done an outstanding job."

Miller-Meeks said she was strongly encouraging people to disperse and to peacefully protest away from the Capitol grounds, and said it is "incumbent" on Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to do the same "and to decry and denounce any violent activities that are going on on the Capitol grounds."