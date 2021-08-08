Quad-Cities municipalities are not requiring workers to be vaccinated; UnityPoint Health and Genesis to require vaccinations

Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said no employees in the health department had missed work because of COVID-19 in the past month.

Rock Island

Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet said there were no plans requiring employees to be vaccinated, nor were employees required to show proof of vaccination status.

"We have had some initial discussions, but there is no intent to set a mandatory vaccination policy at this time," Tweet said. "We do encourage all employees to be vaccinated."

Moline

Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas said the city was following CDC guidelines with regard to wearing masks but would not require vaccinations.

"We have issued guidance to our employees to wear masks in all public buildings whether vaccinated or not vaccinated," Vitas said. "The city is not mandating vaccinations of our work force. I am not aware of any city employees off on sick leave related to COVID."

East Moline

East Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said the city would encourage, but not require, the vaccine for city employees.