Quad-Cities municipalities are not requiring workers to be vaccinated; UnityPoint Health and Genesis to require vaccinations

President Joe Biden announced July 29 that all federal employees and on-site contractors must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Those who refuse must wear masks and undergo repeated testing.
With the delta variant of COVID-19 causing surges in large sections of the country, some local governments and employers are now requiring staff to be vaccinated. On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a state mandate requiring masks in public schools and for state employees in prisons and veterans homes to be vaccinated.
Here is a look at where local cities, counties and health care systems stand on the issue as of Friday:
Rock Island County
Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider and State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said there had been no meetings or discussions on requiring the county's 436 full-time employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
Snider said information was not available on employee COVID-19 vaccination rates, and the county is not offering incentives to employees to encourage vaccinations.
On Friday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period, bringing the total to 15,283 total cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic and 333 deaths.
Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said no employees in the health department had missed work because of COVID-19 in the past month.
Rock Island
Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet said there were no plans requiring employees to be vaccinated, nor were employees required to show proof of vaccination status.
"We have had some initial discussions, but there is no intent to set a mandatory vaccination policy at this time," Tweet said. "We do encourage all employees to be vaccinated."
Moline
Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas said the city was following CDC guidelines with regard to wearing masks but would not require vaccinations.
"We have issued guidance to our employees to wear masks in all public buildings whether vaccinated or not vaccinated," Vitas said. "The city is not mandating vaccinations of our work force. I am not aware of any city employees off on sick leave related to COVID."
East Moline
East Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said the city would encourage, but not require, the vaccine for city employees.
"While it is my understanding that employers can require vaccines with some exceptions, it is a rather complex and burdensome process for a small organization to undertake," Maxeiner wrote in an email. "We have taken the position of educating employees and encouraging vaccinations and will likely do so for the foreseeable future."
Silvis
City Administrator Nevada Lemke said the city of Silvis had not yet had any conversations regarding an employee vaccine policy.
Scott County
Assistant Scott County Administrator and Human Resources Director Mary Thee said the county was not mandating employees receive vaccinations and continued to monitor CDC guidance and recommend vaccines where possible.
"The county, like all employers, takes note of what other public and private sector employers are doing as it relates to the current state of the pandemic," Thee said.
She said the county provided about $2,000 worth of incentives for employees who received a COVID-19 shot. Employees who were vaccinated were entered into a drawing for a free night in a conservation park cabin and gift cards.
Based on the incentives awarded, insurance data and on-site vaccinations, Thee estimated the vaccination rate of the county's 703 employees mirrors that of Scott County at large, with vaccination rates of 50% to 60%.
Since April of last year, 268 different county staff members have used paid leave for COVID-19-related reasons, with a peak of 81 county staff in November using a COVID-19 payroll code, meaning they could have been COVID-19 positive, come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and were quarantining, considered a high-risk individual susceptible to contracting COVID and sent home upon a doctor's recommendation at the onset of the pandemic, or for child care issues.
"Although there was no utilization of COVID-19 payroll codes in recent pay periods, over 41% of employees have been impacted in the last 18 months by COVID-19," Thee said. "All departments are impacted differently, projects get delayed and/or overtime becomes necessary. The county has expended $292,628 in medical costs."
Thee added that the number of positive COVID-19 cases among Scott County staff "tend to mirror what is happening throughout the Quad-Cities."
"Anecdotally, we continue to receive inquiries regarding whether someone is a contact and needs to quarantine under current CDC/IDPH guidelines," she said.
Davenport
City of Davenport Assistant City Administrator Mallory Merritt said there had been no consideration of mandatory vaccination protocols for the city's 1,199 employees or offering incentives for employees who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The city does not require employees to show proof of vaccination status.
Earlier this year, the city offered a number of vaccination clinics in partnership with local medical professionals,
"And we continue to encourage our employees to take advantage of these opportunities if they are able to do so," Merritt said.
Asked how many city employees have requested sick or paid leave in the last pay period because of COVID-19, Merritt responded the city no longer tracks city employees who are out sick because of COVID-19.
The requirement for paid leave provided under federal law expired Dec. 31, but the city allowed employees to use this benefit and extended it through March 6. Since then, employees who are sick with COVID-19 or quarantining under a physician's order have been required to use their own sick leave banks, Merritt said.
"We do not track what types of illnesses individuals have when they are utilizing sick leave and do not keep any record of that, except those records required for (the Family and Medical Leave Act) which are protected under" a federal law that prevents sharing certain protected health information, Merritt said.
Bettendorf
Decker Ploehn, Bettendorf city administrator, said the city was not contemplating a vaccine mandate for employees.
"We have strongly encouraged all employees to do so, and we believe a majority of our employees are vaccinated. We will continue to monitor the situation to see if changes need to be made," Ploehn wrote in an email.
As for masks, he said the city staff would discuss it Monday and likely bring a recommendation to the council the following week. Right now, City Hall entrances ask people entering to wear masks if they aren't vaccinated. He added that Bettendorf planned to follow updated CDC guidance.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity System
Jamie Mullin, Regional Marketing Manager for UnityPoint Health announced Thursday that the hospital system will require employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1, whether they provide direct patient care or not. The decision will affect more than 32,000 employees in three states.
Those who choose not to be vaccinated are subject to voluntarily resignation or termination. Medical and religious exemptions will be allowed, and women who are pregnant will be allowed temporary deferrals.
"We remain incredibly grateful to our health care providers, who have seen the devastation of COVID-19 up close and personal over the past 18 months,” Clay Holderman, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health, said in a press release. "After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best — delivering exceptional care to those we serve."
Genesis Health System
Genesis also announced Thursday that it will require physicians and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but did not set a deadline or state an employee's job would be in jeopardy if they refused. The decision affects about 5,200 employees.
Kurt Andersen, M.D., senior vice president of physician operations and chief medical officer for Genesis Health System said a plan would be announced once it was finalized and approved.
"Since the start of the pandemic, Genesis has considered measures necessary to provide the safest care setting possible for patients, visitors, medical staff and employees," Andersen said. "The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, readily available and at no cost. We continue to believe everyone able to be vaccinated safely should be vaccinated."
Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper said two Genesis Health System employees were currently off work because of COVID-19 positive tests.