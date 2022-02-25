Quad-Cities, national cyber security experts warn of possible Russian cyber attacks

Businesses and governments should brace for increasing cyber attacks as the conflict between the United States and Russia over Ukraine is likely to spill over into cyberspace, national and local experts warn.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, issued a warning Friday on the elevated risk of cyber attacks amid Russia's invasion of and continuing war with Ukraine and the implementation of economic sanctions by the United States in response.

While stating "there are no specific or credible cyber threats to the U.S. homeland at this time," the agency said the potential for Russia to take advantage of "destabilizing actions" against the U.S. is a possibility.

Quad-Cities municipalities and businesses should be on alert, said Paul Rouse, president and owner of Rouse Consulting Group.

"I think there's always a risk, whether it's state-sponsored, proxy or a direct attack from those countries of concern," Rouse said. "It's heightened now because of the geopolitical events that occurred in the last few days. The threat has always been there, but ​it's an increased risk.

"I'm not aware of anything locally in the Quad Cities yet, but all of the federal agencies are telling us to be at a heightened response."

Rouse said there is no way to prevent a cyber attack 100% of the time.

"There is no one silver bullet that says to buys this piece of software," Rouse said. "What we tell our client is to have a multi-layered approach to help to prevent the threats that exist today and even threats you're not aware of yet. Making yourself a hard target to reach is the goal. It's a multi-layered approach that works.

"A bank is going to take a different approach than a landscaping business; there are different sensitivities. It's important to know what is appropriate for your environment."

Rouse said companies and municipalities should implement a vulnerability assessment and remediation plan, one that identifies vulnerabilities within a given environment and a plan for how to fix it. He said vulnerabilities are going to occur, but those who are security conscious need to scan for how to prevent them.

Rock Island County Interim Administrator Jim Grafton said the county hasn't done anything differently in terms of preparing for a potential cyber attack from Russia.

He said county officials remain on alert since being the target of an email scam in July after $115,000 was transferred by the auditor's office to a fraudulent bank account owned by someone posing as a legitimate vendor.

Grafton said he and Information Systems Director Kurt Davis spoke about heightened cyber risks earlier this week.

"When we got hit, it put everybody on guard," Grafton said. "Nothing specifically has changed. I did inquire about getting insurance in the unlikely event it happens again. That's something I'm looking into.

"We are still on edge about the whole situation. We all have to be aware in terms of monitoring our accounts," he said. "Don't be naive; be on the lookout. I think everything is fair game right now with being connected on the Internet."

"At this time, we have not seen any increase in spam or phishing activity," said Tory Brecht, communications coordinator for Moline. "We continue to monitor our spam filter closely and quarantining any suspicious emails or senders."

