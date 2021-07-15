Quad Cities River Bandits to offer free Ferris wheel rides in COVID vaccine clinic

The Quad Cities River Bandits will host a second COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Modern Woodmen Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The team will provide a free ride on the River Bandits' Ferris wheel to anyone who receives a free vaccination that morning.

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken, who is also a member of the baseball team’s ownership group, warned of the potentially disastrous consequences of the county’s lagging rate of vaccinations for children and others ineligible for the vaccine.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 41.6% of Scott County residents were fully vaccinated, compared to 46% of all Iowans statewide and a nationwide vaccination rate of 48%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Our failure to as a community to embrace the vaccine and build the level of heard immunity that we need has created something of a sitting duck for Scott Count going forward, as the Delta variant now accounts for more than half of all new cases in the state," Croken said during Wednesday night's Davenport City Council meeting in announcing the walk-in vaccination clinic.