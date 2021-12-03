Quad-Cities stocked up on road salt in advance of winter

"We will have enough salt for the winter season."

Including what is currently in storage from last winter season, Massa said the county has spent approximately $140,000 on salt.

"The price of our salt did increase this year," he said. "We will pay $76.14 per ton for salt in Hampton for 1,800 tons appropriated and $63.14 per ton for salt in Milan for 4,200 tons appropriated. This will be approximately $400,000."

Massa said the county also used a product called Biomelt to mix with road salt and to occasionally pre-treat high-traffic areas. He said the county would have 4,000 gallons on hand by the time inclement weather hit the Quad-Cities. At a cost of $2.25 per gallon, the county spent another $5,625 to purchase 2,500 gallons.

Davenport

Robbin Dunn, communications and preparedness manager for Davenport, said the city currently had 17,500 tons of road salt on hand, enough to last nearly nine months. The city also has 40,000 gallons — or two months' supply — of calcium chloride, the additive used in de-icing, and 20,000 gallons of brine, which is also used for pre-treatment and de-icing.

Dunn said the city's public works facility had the capability to make more brine as needed.