Quad Cities to receive $280K in economic development funding

The Quad-Cites will receive $280,000 in economic development funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.
The Bi-State Regional Commission will receive $210,000, while Blackhawk Hills Resource Conservation and Development will receive $70,000.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, made the announcement in a press release Tuesday. Bustos is a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, the committee responsible for allocating federal money.
"I’m pleased to announce these federal dollars today that will help strengthen our region’s economy and advance crucial development plans amid these uncertain times," Bustos said in a release. "I thank the Bi-State Regional Commission and Blackhawk Hills Regional Council for their work to support and invest in our communities and will continue to work alongside them to grow the local economy and build right here in Illinois."
Denise Bulat, executive director of the Bi-State Regional Commission, said she was appreciative of the support.
"Our three year partnership planning grant is matched by our Bi-State members and is critical to the Bi-State Region, especially during this economic downturn, to provide a broad range of technical assistance to governments especially in grant writing and administration, project facilitation, census program assistance and general research," Bulat said in a release.
Daniel Payette, executive director of Blackhawk Hills Regional Council, also thanked the House Appropriations Committee for their support of the region.
"The CEDS (comprehensive economic development strategy) for northwest Illinois sets community and economic development goals and objectives for our region," Payette said. "Blackhawk Hills Regional Council's maintenance of the document — made possible in part through this EDA partnership planning investment — allows local governments and area not-for-profits to apply for federal economic development Administration Public Works and Economic Adjustment grants."
The Economic Development Administration stated that it supports the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) for the region. The CEDS process brings the public and private sectors together in the creation of an economic development road map to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.