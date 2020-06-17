Quad Cities to receive $280K in economic development funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Quad-Cites will receive $280,000 in economic development funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, made the announcement in a press release Tuesday. Bustos is a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, the committee responsible for allocating federal money.

"I’m pleased to announce these federal dollars today that will help strengthen our region’s economy and advance crucial development plans amid these uncertain times," Bustos said in a release. "I thank the Bi-State Regional Commission and Blackhawk Hills Regional Council for their work to support and invest in our communities and will continue to work alongside them to grow the local economy and build right here in Illinois."

Denise Bulat, executive director of the Bi-State Regional Commission, said she was appreciative of the support.