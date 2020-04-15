Quad-City airport to get $8 million in federal funding

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Quad City International Airport will receive more than $8 million from the federal government as part of the CARES Act, legislation passed last month to provide financial relief to businesses, industries and Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About $10 billion in federal funding has been allocated to airports around the country, with the Quad City International Airport set to receive $8,063,175.

Executive director Ben Leischner said the funding would help the airport maintain its facilities and continue to provide service. The airport has nearly 100 direct employees it has kept employed while it remains open and operational for essential travel.

"It's designed to offset the loss of revenue to the airport," Leischner said of the funding. "It's very valuable in maintaining our existing level of service to the community as an airport but also providing the infrastructure necessary for the airlines to maintain continued service."

Leischner said the airport has more than 4 miles of runway that are costly to maintain, in addition to utilities that exceed more than $500,000 a year.