Quad-City airport to get $8 million in federal funding

The Quad City International Airport will receive more than $8 million from the federal government as part of the CARES Act, legislation passed last month to provide financial relief to businesses, industries and Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About $10 billion in federal funding has been allocated to airports around the country, with the Quad City International Airport set to receive $8,063,175.
Executive director Ben Leischner said the funding would help the airport maintain its facilities and continue to provide service. The airport has nearly 100 direct employees it has kept employed while it remains open and operational for essential travel.
"It's designed to offset the loss of revenue to the airport," Leischner said of the funding. "It's very valuable in maintaining our existing level of service to the community as an airport but also providing the infrastructure necessary for the airlines to maintain continued service."
Leischner said the airport has more than 4 miles of runway that are costly to maintain, in addition to utilities that exceed more than $500,000 a year.
"There are a lot of fixed expenses to having such a large facility serving the community," he said. "When our revenue is down close to 90 percent, having the extra federal aid will help us ensure we can meet our mission as a safe and reliable facility for air carriers."
Ashleigh Johnston, public relations and marketing manager for the airport, said airports nationwide had seen a 90% drop in passenger travel and, as a result, would lose billions in revenue.
Leischner said the goal of the Federal Aviation Administration was to transfer the money by next week to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Leischner said he spoke Tuesday with IDOT Deputy Secretary of Transportation Doug House, who committed to expediting the funds as quickly as possible.
The funds also will help with other planned projects, such as construction of solar-paneled covered parking structures and repainting of parking lots.
"With this new environment of fewer passengers, we have maybe 50 cars in our parking lot," Leischner said. "It creates a great opportunity to do some deferred maintenance we couldn't do as well or as safely when it's full of cars. We are shifting some of our workload to get some essential work done that couldn't get done if we were busy."
Leischner credited U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, and Senators Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., for their work in securing funding for the airport.
"I am grateful for the support of Congresswoman Bustos, and Senators Durbin and Duckworth for their ongoing support," Leischner said in a release. "We know the long-term impact will be substantial and slow to recover. We feel fortunate that our representatives understand the importance of our state’s aviation industry and continue to be advocates."
