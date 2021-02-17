Quad City International Airport to receive $2.8 million from FAA coronavirus grant program

Program funding comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 (CRRSA), which awarded $2 billion to airports in the United States. The funding will help to offset lost revenue and provide operational and payroll support. The airport previously received $8 million from the CARES Act.

"As a facility that supports nearly 500 jobs, nearly 100 of which are employed directly by the Metropolitan Airport Authority (MAA), this funding ensures that we can continue to provide the level of service that we are known for while keeping the MAA workforce fully intact," said Benjamin Leischner, executive director of the Quad City International Airport in a release. "I want to thank our elected officials here in Illinois and at the federal level for their support of the transportation sector. Air travel is critical to our country’s infrastructure and here locally, the airport’s economic impact is more than $500 million per year.