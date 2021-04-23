Quad City leaders discuss the American Jobs Plan and what it means for the future of transportation

As President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan makes its way through Congress, excitement over $621 billion in funding included in the bill for transportation infrastructure is growing.
The funding is specifically earmarked for repairing highways, rebuilding bridges, and upgrading ports, airports and transit systems.
The American Jobs Plan was the focus of the latest Quad Cities Chamber 2021 Legislative Event Series on Friday, as discussion focused on the future of transportation and what the economic impact of the bill could mean for the Quad Cities.
Moderated by Jake Ford, director of government affairs for Quad-Cities Chamber, Friday's virtual meeting was the seventh in the Legislative Series and featured guest speakers Ben Leischner, executive director of the Quad Cities International Airport; Jeff Nelson, general manager of MetroLINK; Denise Bulat, executive director of Bi-State Regional Commission; and Doug House, deputy secretary of the Illinois Department of Transportation.
In addition to the American Rescue Plan, House said Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois Plan that was passed with bipartisan support, includes $33.2 billion set aside for transportation.
"What that does is it throws a light switch for Illinois and for the local Quad Cities Chamber region," House said. "Prior to the passing of Rebuild Illinois, we were in the position of losing opportunities to match federal funding and dollars that were available. We had a $30 billion backlog of work to be done."
Among those projects House is focused on is bringing long-awaited high-speed passenger rail to the Quad Cities.
The U.S. Department of Transportation granted another extension in November 2019 for $177 million in federal funding through 2024. The project requires construction of connecting rails before it can be completed. An agreement also must be reached with Iowa Interstate Railroad, which owns the last 50 miles of track into Moline coming from Chicago.
"The IDOT continues to negotiate in good faith with the hope that we can reach an agreement this year," House said. "We are very optimistic that once an agreement is reached, we anticipate a public meeting that shares these details with the public.
"We need to remember that this is a negotiation or discussion being had between a government agency and the state along with a private entity. This (railroad) company owns the rail, so there is an ongoing discussion and we have different goals and objectives in terms of our interests. We want to provide a safe, quality rail service to the Quad Cities.
"There is a great deal of work going on behind the scenes and these discussions are continuing and being fruitful," House said. "In the absence of hearing progress, don't think work isn't continuing on it."
Bulat said one segment of infrastructure often overlooked and underestimated is the lock and dam system on the Mississippi River, which is long overdue for maintenance.
"We exist because the river is here. We used it for transportation to arrive here and to move goods on the river," Bulat said. "The maintenance and improvement of the locks and dams system is crucial to us as a nation and certainly to the Midwest. We can move many more goods on the river than we can by train or truck. To use the most efficient transportation movement means that we are also protecting our environment.
"We haven't seen investment in our lock and dam system for many, many years," Bulat said. "Maintenance some — but not true investment and we want to see that happen. We are unique; we are on the Mississippi River."
Nelson said MetroLINK is currently working on expanding micro transit service, which he described as "curb-to-curb service in select parts of our community" with input sought from community leaders and residents.
"This is our opportunity to really advance some racial equity in providing access to jobs and better transportation options to under served areas in our region," Nelson said.
"We have some unique visions. Obviously the pandemic made it very clear that we have a lot of essential workers."
Nelson said technology has played a key role in expanding service and shortening wait times for buses through MetroLINK's "Track My Ride" feature, allowing real-time tracking of bus arrival times. The feature allows under-served and low-income communities to maximize their time when traveling to or from jobs.
"We are now able to be in the palm of your hand," Nelson said. "You can see where your bus is in a matter of seconds as you log on and also do trip planning. We didn't do it exclusively for the Illinois side — that trip planning is a Quad-City-wide initiative.
"But we really need to take pause and understand where those jobs are and how we provide better access," he said. "We have some challenges in our communities and I think transportation can help bridge some of those gaps. It can also create opportunities galore for jobs; these are training jobs, too.
Nelson said these investments in the community have a payback of four to six times, making them a huge economic boost for residents.
"We are really one community; we are one footprint and I think the roads and transit ought to tie that together," he said.
Leischner said during the pandemic, three airline routes were suspended from the airport. The United Airlines route to Denver has since been restored. He shared the news that Delta Airlines is adding two direct flights per day to Minneapolis, effective in June.