Quad City leaders discuss the American Jobs Plan and what it means for the future of transportation

"We have some unique visions. Obviously the pandemic made it very clear that we have a lot of essential workers."

Nelson said technology has played a key role in expanding service and shortening wait times for buses through MetroLINK's "Track My Ride" feature, allowing real-time tracking of bus arrival times. The feature allows under-served and low-income communities to maximize their time when traveling to or from jobs.

"We are now able to be in the palm of your hand," Nelson said. "You can see where your bus is in a matter of seconds as you log on and also do trip planning. We didn't do it exclusively for the Illinois side — that trip planning is a Quad-City-wide initiative.

"But we really need to take pause and understand where those jobs are and how we provide better access," he said. "We have some challenges in our communities and I think transportation can help bridge some of those gaps. It can also create opportunities galore for jobs; these are training jobs, too.

Nelson said these investments in the community have a payback of four to six times, making them a huge economic boost for residents.

"We are really one community; we are one footprint and I think the roads and transit ought to tie that together," he said.