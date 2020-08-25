Rallies hope to save Post Office

Carol Howell stood outside the U.S. Post Office at 4018 Marquette St. in Davenport on Tuesday holding a sign: “The U.S. Postal Service is a non-partisan service, not a moneymaking business. It needs to be fully funded. Stop sabotaging the service.”
Howell joined about 20 others as part of a rally to save the U.S. Postal Service. It was one of two rallies held in the Quad-Cities, with the other at the post office at 514 17th St., Moline.
“The post office needs to be supported,” Howell said. The postal service is a U.S. tradition dating all the way back to U.S. Founding Father Benjamin Franklin who was appointed Post Master General for the American Confederation in 1775.
Howell said the hours of postal workers have been cut. “They’re having to leave early,” she said. “They have a pile of mail and they have to leave it, and it’s not right.”
Howell said the mail boxes that have been removed should be returned, and that the Trump administration should return the sorting machines that have been removed, adding, “He could have just unplugged them.”
With the possibility of mail-in ballots during the November election, Howell said there is no rush to pick up mailbox or sorting machines.
“The postal workers are essential,” she said.
While the rally was to save the Postal Service, many wanted to promote the use of mail-in ballots in the November election given the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rev. Rogers Kirk of Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport, and who is running for a seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors, said he believes voting will be safe with mail-in ballots.
“We have people in our county, and especially our auditor, who are ensuring that everything goes well,” Kirk said. “We’re on the side of protecting voter’s rights, to ensure that everyone will have the opportunity to vote and that they’re vote will count.”
Kirk said that polling places will be open for those who want to go cast their vote in person, and there will be early voting.
Talk that casts doubt about the mail-in process, or that someone’s vote may not count or that the vote will be slowed puts a cloud over the whole system, he said. “To me is another part of voter suppression. If we can cast enough doubt and fear we can make people skeptical of the whole process,” Kirk said.
Tom Hansen of Davenport was driving by the rally when he stopped to check out the message and give his views.
“The devil is in the details,” Hansen said of mail-in voting. “It’s usually the headline is one thing and the details are another. It is more feelings and empathy and kind of tugging at heartstrings which unfortunately in the current political climate that’s what people use.”
Hansen said that politicians pass a bill saying ‘Hey, we’re going to do this,’ but when the nuts and bolts of it come out, “that’s not what it’s for; it’s not what the headline says, it’s not what the bill’s title says. The devil is in the details and I’m thinking it’s the same here.
If people can be out protesting, then they can vote in person," Hansen said. “People go to Walmart every single day. They don’t need mail-in balloting.”
