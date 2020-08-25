Rallies hope to save Post Office

While the rally was to save the Postal Service, many wanted to promote the use of mail-in ballots in the November election given the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rev. Rogers Kirk of Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport, and who is running for a seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors, said he believes voting will be safe with mail-in ballots.

“We have people in our county, and especially our auditor, who are ensuring that everything goes well,” Kirk said. “We’re on the side of protecting voter’s rights, to ensure that everyone will have the opportunity to vote and that they’re vote will count.”

Kirk said that polling places will be open for those who want to go cast their vote in person, and there will be early voting.

Talk that casts doubt about the mail-in process, or that someone’s vote may not count or that the vote will be slowed puts a cloud over the whole system, he said. “To me is another part of voter suppression. If we can cast enough doubt and fear we can make people skeptical of the whole process,” Kirk said.

Tom Hansen of Davenport was driving by the rally when he stopped to check out the message and give his views.