Supporters of advocates for the LGBTQ+ community are organizing a rally Saturday in Davenport, protesting bills moving through the Iowa Legislature.

The event follows several others across Iowa, including at the state capitol in Des Moines and a multi-school student walkout earlier this month that included Bettendorf High School.

Called PROUD to Stand for Equality, the protest will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.

“We are standing against all the anti-drag bills, for the healthcare for our transgender humans, and the security of gay marriage!” the Facebook event indicates.

Iowa lawmakers are rapidly moving LGBTQ-related bills through the Legislature.

Two such measures passed the Iowa Senate this week on strict party-line votes.

On Tuesday, the Iowa Senate passed a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Senate File 538 would ban doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or gender-affirming surgeries to a transgender person under the age of 18. A day later, the Iowa House approved the same bill with all but a handful of Republicans voting for it.

Also on Tuesday, Iowa senators passed a bill that specifies which bathrooms transgender students may use. The bill, Senate File 482, prohibits people from entering a school restroom that does not align with their biological sex. Students would need parental approval to request an accommodation, such as using a single-occupancy or staff bathroom.

A few LGBTQ proposals did not make it past a “funnel” deadline last week, which requires bills to pass out of a full House or Senate committee. Senate File 348, which would’ve banned minors from attending drag shows, did not advance.

A bill that would put a constitutional amendment to voters that would define marriage as between a man and a woman, effectively an attempt to ban same-sex marriage, also did not advance. Davenport’s Luana Stoltenberg and Muscatine’s Mark Cisneros were among eight Republicans that introduced that bill.

A Democrat-backed bill that would’ve codified a 2009 Iowa Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage in Iowa also failed the funnel.

In other political events

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is flirting with a 2024 run for the Republican presidential nomination, will be at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport Friday morning in a Q&A-style event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The event, titled “The Freedom Blueprint,” is to begin at 9 a.m. with doors opening at 8 a.m.

Free tickets are available online at eventbrite.

Although he hasn’t yet announced a run, early polling shows DeSantis as the only Republican challenger to former President Donald Trump polling in the double digits. He rose to prominence in Republican politics as a governor opposing pandemic-related lockdowns and mandates and has pushed for several LGBTQ bills in the Florida Legislature, including one that puts restrictions on instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grade school.

Trump is expected to visit Davenport on Monday evening in an event at Adler Theater.

The Quad Cities Chamber is hosting three Iowa representatives for a legislative breakfast Friday morning. Breakfast begins at 7:15 a.m. with the program beginning at 7:45 a.m.

Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport, and Rep. Ken Croken, D-Davenport will be in attendance.