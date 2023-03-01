WHAT WE KNOW: The rate for excess energy generated by solar customers in Geneseo and put back into the power grid changes every year.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen voted Tuesday to recommend to council a rate of $.0907 per kilowatt hour for energy generated beyond the self-generating net metering customer's use, also called the "avoided cost credit." The new rate is double the 4 1/2 cents for the current year.

"It could bring more solar customers to our system because it's higher this year," said Eric Rowold, director of electrical operations. However, he cautioned the rate could go down next year depending on the variables. The avoided cost credit is calculated according to solar weighted Locational Marginal Pricing, plus the value of capacity savings, plus the value of transmission savings times the value of distribution loss savings.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen also voted to recommend to council the purchase of a Starcom Radio Module system for the police department for $25,507. Current equipment is obsolete, meaning if anything broke down it would be difficult to find replacement parts. There are also places in Geneseo that don't have reception, and the newer system would allow radio communication with the county sheriff's department and Kewanee police that the current system does not offer. Police Chief Casey Disterhoft said he expected the Starcom system would last for 4-6 years and the department would be working toward a portable system in that time.

"Down the road, when we get to portables, we can explore programs they've got for trade-ins," he said. The non-budgeted item will be funded through the general fund capital account.