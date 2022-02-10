Ratings agencies reaffirm city of Davenport credit rating

The city of Davenport will likely save more than $850,000 on debt payments, thanks to low interest rates and lower borrowing costs resulting from positive credit ratings.

Davenport aldermen on Wednesday approved the sale and issuance of up to $41 million in general obligation and refunding bonds.

Proceeds of the bonds will finance capital projects — such as bridge and street repairs and maintenance, parks and sewer improvements, and public safety equipment purchases — included in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The sale will also allow the city to refund existing bonds issued in 2014 at a lower interest rate, resulting in nearly $854,000 in savings, according to PFM Financial Advisors.

Credit rating agencies S&P Global and Moody's reaffirmed the city's AA and Aa3 ratings, respectively.

The positive credit ratings result in lower borrowing costs and increase Davenport’s ability to save money on financing, resulting in more available funds to spend directly on capital projects such as street improvements, Assistant City Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Mallory Merritt said.

S&P Global assigned a stable financial outlook for the city of Davenport.

"Its strong management continues to outperform its budget through what we view as conservative budgeting practices, supported by prudent policies," S&P stated.

Moody's noted: "The city’s financial operations are strong and have resulted in steadily improving reserves over the past decade. The city’s large tax base is expected to remain stable, supported by ongoing economic development and the city’s ties to the larger Quad City region."

PFM Managing Director Jon Burmeister said the city received 14 bids from underwriters — the most he's seen in his 25-year career — resulting in a true interest rate of 1.79%

The high bidder had an interest rate of 2.02%, which equates to about a $752,000 difference in borrowing cost.

"The city has saved quite a bit of money over the years with low interest rates," Burmeister said, which will save the city $853,675 the 2014 bond refunding.

"Those savings, it's about $120,000 per year," split between the city's debt service tax levy and sewer fund, Burmeister said. "I think both of those funds would appreciate a little savings."

