Read Iowa lawmakers' reactions to SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade

Iowa lawmakers are reacting to Friday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling from 1973 that granted women the constitutional right to abortion.

Going forward, the ruling will force individual states to decide whether they will allow access to abortion.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-IA

Ernst, who is a member of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, celebrated the Supreme Court's decision.

"I’m proudly and adamantly pro-life," Ernst said in a news release. "This decision reflects the science, will save lives, and rightly returns policy-making power back to the American people and their elected officials."

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA

"For many, today’s decision is about far more than correcting Roe; it means that the rights of the unborn are no longer in jeopardy," Grassley wrote in a statement on Twitter. "This ruling empowers the people through their elected (representatives) to make commonsense policy decisions. It takes policy making out of the hands of unelected judges."

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa

Miller-Meeks agreed that states should make their own decisions on abortion access.

"Today, the Supreme Court made the important decision to allow individual states to be able to uphold the sanctity of life and protect the unborn," Miller-Meeks said in a news release. "As a doctor, I believe that every life is precious and I have always and will always vote in support of protecting life and the unborn.

"Just as I did when I was a State Senator, I will continue to work to ensure women have access to affordable contraceptives, quality maternal care, and provide support and increase awareness to adoption services."

