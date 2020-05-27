Recyclers urge Iowa DNR to reject bottle bill changes sought by grocers

Proposals

One of the proposals would allow grocery and convenience stores to stop redeeming cans and bottles if a redemption center is located within 15 miles of their stores. Currently, retailers can decline to accept containers if a designated redemption center is within a 10-minute drive of their stores.

“Iowa has one of the best recycling rates in the country because of our bottle bill, which makes it convenient to claim your deposit,” said Mick Barry, president of Mid America Recycling. “If we make it more difficult to turn in cans, our redemption rate will fall, and we’ll start seeing much more litter.”

Under the grocers’ proposal, one or two redemption centers could serve the half million people who live in Polk County, Barry said.

“Imagine all of them having to haul their containers to one or two redemption centers — the long lines and gas costs. Most people wouldn’t bother,” he said.

“It’s just as bad for rural Iowans,” Barry added.

Depending on where the redemptions center is located, “what used to be a 15-mile trip to buy groceries and redeem cans would now be a 30-mile trip,” he said.