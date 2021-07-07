Recycling drop off program discontinued in Rock Island County

A decrease in solid waste as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on Rock Island County's recycling program.

Rock Island County Waste Management (RICWMA) has announced it will discontinue its recycling drop-off program and will close the drop-off sites in Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Milan. The containers will be permanently removed from the sites Sept. 30.

Curbside recycling collection will continue for all municipal residents on regularly scheduled waste collection days.

RICWMA board members voted to approve closing the drop-off program during the June 21 board meeting, citing a decrease in revenue due to a decrease in solid waste. The dramatic drop in solid waste production can be attributed to businesses being closed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in lower solid waste tonnage, which meant a drop in tipping fees paid to RICWMA at the landfills.