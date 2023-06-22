The American Red Cross closed its temporary shelter Thursday morning for people displaced by The Davenport apartment building collapse.

The last former tenant staying at the Red Cross' shelter at 1111 Kimberly Road checked out Wednesday night, said Tim Karcher, a volunteer shelter coordinator from Bettendorf, who was locking the doors Thursday morning.

He said everyone who had been staying with the Red Cross at its temporary shelter found permanent housing or a place lined up and were staying elsewhere temporarily.

"Our caseworkers have worked with all current shelter residents to ensure that all have appropriate plans to transition to alternative housing," said Brian Williamsen, the communications manager for Red Cross of Illinois. "Residents are making plans for their next steps by moving into more comfortable and longer-term housing solutions."

If anyone was still staying there, Karcher said, they would've referred them to another service agency, he said.

Typically, Red Cross shelters aren't open longer than two weeks, Karcher said, but Red Cross has operated a shelter since May 28 — first at the nearby Centers for Active Seniors, Inc. building, then at the old Select Specialty hospital.

Since May 28, the Red Cross has tallied more than 200 stays, said Willliamsen, which includes individuals who stayed multiple nights.

Karcher said only people affected by the disaster could access the Red Cross shelter. To verify, he said, Red Cross had a list of tenants from the building owner and from those who checked in at St. Anthony's Church, the initial meet-up place after the collapse.

There were a few people who inquired about the shelter who had to be turned away, he said. That's because the shelter is set up specifically for temporary disaster relief and doesn't have the resources to provide permanent homeless services.

Karcher previously told the Quad-City Times that 14 rooms were available at the shelter, and the Red Cross could accommodate more through "congregate sheltering" (housing everyone in one room) if needed. Others were using Red Cross' meal services but chose to sleep in their cars, Karcher said.