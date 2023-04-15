Incumbent aldermen who were up for reelection in Rock Island are returning to the city council.

Aldermen Randy Hurt, Jenni Swanson, Mark Poulos, and Bill Healy won their bids for an additional term.

A short questionnaire was sent to the incumbents, asking what they learned during previous terms and what they are most proud to have accomplished. They also were asked what Rock Island is missing and what specific goals they have for their wards.

Randy Hurt, 2nd ward

Hurt has been on council since 2019 and was the only alderman who ran unopposed.

What is something you are most proud of?

"My first term was challenging. The pandemic obviously created new challenges for the city. I cannot identify one singular accomplishment, but as a council and city staff we have done our best to responsibly use ARPA funds that invest in our city."

What is Rock Island missing?

An answer was not provided.

What is your top goal for the city?

"Picking a top goal is difficult. My top goal(s) include revitalization of the 11th street corridor and the downtown, improve the image of Rock Island, and increase economic development."

Top goal for your ward?

"Top goals for my ward include 11th street development, developing a campground at Sunset, rebuild the marina (smaller), develop southwest Rock Island."

What is the biggest lesson you learned during your first term on council?

"The importance of transparency."

Jenni Swanson, 4th ward

Swanson was elected to council in 2019 and was challenged by James Blue. She received 81% of the vote.

What is something you are most proud of?

"Shortly after my 2019 election, the world was hit by the Covid pandemic. This was a challenging time for Rock Island. I am proud of the fact that Rock Island made smart and strategic decisions to decrease expenses, keep all staff employed, continue the level of expected city services for residents, and not increase taxes. We came out of the pandemic in good shape — better than we expected — and that was due to good governance by Council, the City Manager, and staff. I am proud that we put people first. I am also proud that we kept the water and sewer with the city. We can better manage and maintain our water and sewer systems than if we were second to shareholders."

What is Rock Island missing?

"In several areas of Rock Island, there is a food desert. We don’t have enough places where people can buy food that is close to their home. If you need to ride a bus for 1-2 hours to the grocery store, then there is a problem. I feel we need more direct bus lines to shopping locations, and we need more shopping locations that people can easily access."

What is your top goal for the city?

"Addressing business development and affordable housing. We need more businesses in Rock Island for people to access, for jobs and to stimulate growth. We must address poverty and provide more affordable housing."

Top goal for your ward?

"My top goal for Ward 4 will always be our roads. Our roads have deteriorated over time and need to have major work done on them. That costs quite a bit of money and so it will take time, but I feel the focus of the City is to address the roads. Another goal is to address landlord issues. We have many rental properties that have been neglected and are not managed with the best interests of the tenants in mind. Instilling pride into neighborhoods to keep yards cleaned up and maintained will help keep our ward looking nice. Whether you rent or own, we can all keep our yards picked up."

What is the biggest lesson you learned during your first term on council?

"Making sure I have all the information — good and bad — before a decision is made. If I need more, I need to ask or research myself. Trusting myself on decisions and speaking up for what I believe is the right thing to do. I am the voice of Ward 4 and their voices deserve to be heard."

Mark Poulos, 6th ward

Poulos faced opponent Tamera Felden, owner of The Artsy Bookworm. He received 55.02% of the vote.

He served as a Rock Island police officer for 33 years before retiring as a lieutenant in 2010 and served as police chief for five years in Coal Valley. Poulos co-founded Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team and teaches scuba at the University of Iowa, public safety diving at various agencies in the Midwest, and manages Sentry Scuba in Moline.

What is something you are most proud of?

"The last 4 years were challenging to say the least. We faced several issues with the pandemic, civil unrest, challenges to address with the decline downtown business district and the city as a whole. The city was able to help businesses struggling to stay/survive with grants funded through various sources. We were also able to hold the line with tax increases to better assist citizens struggling through the pandemic. During the past four years, we have seen the start of new businesses in the district with the development of the federal courthouse, the YWCA, a clothing store, and a new proposal for apartments. There were additional developments in the YMCA/Library development utilizing the Jewish Center building on 30th Street was a question presented to candidates during the 2019 campaign. The candidates supported the concept and the building is open for business. The sixth ward alone saw new businesses come in along the 14th Avenue corridor, a bookstore on 30th Street, a recording studio along 7th Avenue, and improvements in Columbia Park business area.

The City investigated the proposed sale of the water and sewer to American Water. The proposal offered better service for less money. However, one of the tasks I undertook was to survey and investigate customer satisfaction in other communities outside of Illinois to get 500-foot view of the proposal. Reality was the change to private ownership would have cost customers more while losing control. More important was the feedback I received from Rock Island citizens and AFSCME employees. The message was clear from both sides that this was not something the citizens wanted. As such, I voted not to continue further investigating or considering the proposal. However, I felt I needed to do my due diligence on the water proposal. The community spoke and council listened. There can be no I in council decisions. I can only investigate, evaluate, and advocate for a project or idea. We collaborate, evaluate, and accomplish goals that better the future of Rock Island."

What is Rock Island missing?

"I think we need to continue to work on unique opportunities or offerings not offered by surrounding communities. We also need to increase our inventory of market-rate housing."

What is your top goal for the city?

"My top goal is to increase communication with the residents and address quality-of-life issues for citizens. I am interested in improvement of the infrastructure issues that have not been able to be completed for various reasons. I want to continue to monitor the council-approved allocation of ARPA funding and follow the progress of the Downtown SSA."

Top goal for your ward?

"My top goal for ward 6 is to address quality-of-life issues, to continue to be accessible and responsive to constituents' needs. The sixth ward is primarily residential, being roughly 30% business. Being responsive to constituents addresses both the need from business and residents. "

What is the biggest lesson you learned during your first term on council?

"There have been many. Perhaps the biggest is to insure I have all available information on a project or proposal before it is presented for a decision."

Bill Healy, 7th ward

Appointed to council in January 2022, this was Healy's first time being elected. He was appointed to finish former Ald. Dave Geenen's term.

Healy was challenged by Rock Island High School teacher Yolanda Grandberry Pugh and the city's 2022 Citizen of the Year, Quincy Davis. Healy received 54% of the vote.

He co-owns and operates Bridges Catering and the Stern Center in downtown Rock Island.

What is something you are most proud of?

"I’m proud of a couple of things. First, we have a very good plan to use our ARPA funds. We have been able to take a one-time windfall and address some major things. We are helping many facets in the city from Parks and Rec (Hauberg, various Pickleball Courts, Highland Spring, RIFAC), we are investing in the downtown, we are creating funding for new and existing businesses, we have money to fix long-term issues with our water system, we are funding initiatives to help homelessness and mental health. There are many other things, but we have a great path forward and some amazing things to help our community. Secondly, I’m proud of some great hires. In my short tenure, we have hired a City Manager, Police Chief, Fire Chief, ARPA manager, and a Communications Director. These are all great hires, and our citizens should be happy knowing that we have some wonderful people in some major leadership roles."

What is Rock Island missing?

"Rock Island really needs some positivity! We have gone through some rough times and we have really positive things going on and it seems like people are just expecting bad things to happen. A perfect example is an announcement on Thursday that Parks and Rec are spending $2.5 million on numerous projects through the city to renovate and revitalize various properties in the city. That should be an amazing storyline, the problem is all anyone can talk about is the Black Hawk Statue and how the city is going to mess that up. Winning and unfortunately losing are both contagious. We need to really keep pushing our wins out there. We have 4 major projects going on downtown and an additional $7.2 million to spend; that’s a huge win. We need to capitalize on these W’s and turn around the negative narrative."

What is your top goal for the city?

"My top goal goes along with #2. Keep engaging our citizens and pushing forward to help our city get back on top. Rock Islanders are an extremely proud and loyal bunch. We have all the grit to come back from some of those losses and push forward. The world is much different than the late 80’s to late 90’s when Rock Island had a major manufacturing base in one end and bar scene in the District. Those days are gone. We need to adapt and change. Change isn’t a cuss word! It’s going to take some faith on the part of investors and citizens to support those investments. It’s going to be a long road, but we can do it. The bonus is ARPA has given us some resources to facilitate those steps forward."

Top goal for your ward?

"I would like to continue to engage my residents and build on some economic growth. The 7th Ward is very diverse and has some amazing people in it. We also have some major businesses in it and a golf course. The Blackhawk Rd area is a major thoroughfare, we have a new business there that is a tentpole location, we need to look at expanding and growing that area."

What is the biggest lesson you learned during your first term on council?

"I have learned that you’re never going to make everyone happy. You can use all the logic, reason, data, input, and still have people upset. As long as you can explain your rationale and reason, I’m comfortable living with my decisions. I haven’t regretted any decisions, which is something I can hold my head high on. There has been some heated debates on projects and items, yet keeping a level head and doing what’s best for the city and my Ward is what I’m charged to do."